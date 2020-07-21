Derby Swim Club, which is only swimming a regular season this summer, hosted its first of three final meets on Tuesday, July 14. As one of the only pools open in the area, local swimmers have made the most out of their time at Rock River Rapids.
The club claimed a 553-117 win over visiting Wellington and had 69 swimmers/relays take first out of a possible 84 races.
Coach Jimmy Adams’ squad has two more home meets, which will both be held at Rock River Rapids. They will start at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21 and July 28.
DUAL VS. WELLINGTON RESULTS
NOTE: Only Derby’s first-place swimmers are listed below, for full results, visit derbyinformer.com.
200 LC meter freestyle
BOYS 15-18: Max Moeder, 2:30.69
GIRLS 13-14: Danica Brunk, 2:29.07
GIRLS 15-18: Starnes, 3:13.33
200 LC meter freestyle relay
BOYS 9-10: Derby (Rocco, Hickerson, Bansemer, Eitutis), 3:32.56
BOYS 11-12: Derby (Rocco, Parkhurst, Wasson, Henriques), 2:38.74
BOYS 13-14: Derby (Rocco, King, Beal, Hays), 2:20.49
BOYS 15-18: Derby (Rocco, Whitetree, Davis, Moeder), 2:08.40
GIRLS 8U: Derby (Chroeung, Shirley, Conerway, Amerine), 4:45.16
GIRLS 9-10: Derby (Wallace, Cermak, Erickson, Kaberline), 2:54.62
GIRLS 11-12: Derby (Chroeung, Parkhurst, Tanner, Wallace), 2:25.61
GIRLS 13-14: Derby (Griffin, Rogers, Rogers, Brunk), 2:14.96
GIRLS 15-18: Derby (Simon, Squires, Barclay, Williams), 2:17.07
50 LC meter freestyle
BOYS 8U: Flint Hickerson, 46.28
BOYS 11-12: Tony Rocco, 36.89
BOYS 13-14: JR Rocco, 36.11
BOYS 15-18: Braden Davis, 33.83
GIRLS 8U: Sadie Chroeung, 1:05.91
GIRLS 9-10: Emily Wallace, 41.07
GIRLS 11-12: Ridlee Parkhurst, 38.06
GIRLS 13-14: Danica Brunk, 29.95
50 LC meter backstroke
BOYS 8U: Flint Hickerson, 1:03.47
BOYS 9-10: Michael Elliott, 1:03.78
BOYS 11-12: Gage Meek, 58.46
BOYS 13-14: Jared Hays, 1:24.29
BOYS 15-18: Isaac Meek, 1:32.40
GIRLS 9-10: Cermak, 55.00
GIRLS 13-14: Leah Rogers, 1:31.69
GIRLS 15-18: Laci Simon, 1:24.23
50 LC meter butterfly
BOYS 11-12: Elijah Wasson, 39.66
GIRLS 8U: Suzannah Amerine, 1:17.78
GIRLS 9-10: Belle Rogers, 1:12.25
GIRLS 11-12: Audrey Tanner, 44.44
100 LC meter butterfly
BOYS 13-14: Jared Hays, 1:30.38
BOYS 15-18: Max Moeder, 1:15.27
GIRLS 13-14: Leah Rogers, 1:39.80
GIRLS 15-18: Barclay, 1:25.43
200 LC meter medley relay
BOYS 9-10: Derby (Elliott, Rocco, Hickerson, Eitutis), 4:58.74
BOYS 11-12: Derby (Rocco, Wasson, Parkhurst, Henriques), 3:31.37
BOYS 13-14: Derby (Rocco, Beal, Hays, King), 2:51.46
BOYS 15-18: Derby (Whitetree, Swindle, McNutt, Henriques), 2:35.88
GIRLS 8U: Derby (Chroeung, Shirley, Amerine, Vien), 6:35.39
GIRLS 9-10: Derby (Wallace, Kaberline, Cermak, Erickson), 3:34.47
GIRLS 11-12: Derby (Rogers, Garvey, Wallace, Chroeung), 2:58.21
GIRLS 13-14: Derby (Rogers, Brunk, Griffin, Rogers), 2:42.80
GIRLS 15-18: Derby (Simon, Squires, Barclay, Williams), 2:39.87
100 LC meter freestyle
BOYS 9-10: Michael Elliott, 2:05.26
BOYS 11-12: Eljah Wasson, 1:21.44
BOYS 13-14: JR Rocco, 1:26.24
BOYS 15-18: Simon Rocco, 1:17.22
GIRLS 8U: Suzannah Amerine, 2:07.01
GIRLS 9-10: Cermak, 1:43.57
GIRLS 11-12: Maddy Wallace, 1:21.28
GIRLS 13-14: Danica Brunk, 1:07.22
50 LC meter breaststroke
BOYS 8U: TJ Eitutis, 1:37.74
BOYS 11-12: Elijah Wasson, 50.62
GIRLS 8U: Suzannah Amerine, 1:17.28
GIRLS 9-10: Emily Kaberline, 57.73
GIRLS 11-12: Maddy Wallace, 44.30
100 LC meter breaststroke
BOYS 13-14: Brandon Beal, 1:51.13
BOYS 15-18: Max Moeder, 1:28.34
GIRLS 13-14: Griffin, 1:32.93
GIRLS 15-18: Marlee Moeder, 1:46.44
200 LC meter IM
BOYS 9-10: Joseph Rocco, 5:05.11
BOYS 11-12: Tony Rocco, 3:42.20
BOYS 13-14: Brandon Beal, 3:47.83
BOYS 15-18: Brendan Swindle, 3:24.50
GIRLS 9-10: Emily Wallace, 3:44.32
GIRLS 15-18: Emery Squires, 3:06.76
400 LC meter freestyle
BOYS 15-18: Simon Rocco, 6:04.93
GIRLS 13-14: Griffin, 5:17.01
GIRLS 15-18: Laci Simon, 5:54.04
COMBINED TEAM SCORES:
1. Derby, 553 (299 women, 254 men)
2. Wellington 117 (65 women, 52 men)