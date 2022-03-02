The Campus faithful erupted as the Colts went on a big offensive run to take a 53-45 lead over Derby with just under three minutes in the sub-state opener on March 2.
Then junior Kaeson Fisher-Brown came alive with big points down the stretch to bring the Panthers back from the brink and helped reignite Panther Country in a 57-55 win over Campus.
“Credit to Campus, that is a good team, and it is hard to beat a team three times, and you saw that tonight,” head coach Brett Flory said. I’m just excited for our guys because it looked pretty bleak for a while. We made every single play we had to make to get it done.”
Fisher-Brown led the Panthers with 21 points, while senior Jameer Clemons helped spark the comeback with 12 points.
It was the third bout between AVCTL-I rivals, and it was clear from the opening jump that there was no love lost.
Both teams had to switch up its tactics to gain an advantage because of the familiarity between the two programs. The Panthers emphasized scoring from the perimeter instead of its driving offense and opted to play more half-court defense to force the Colts to set up plays.
On the other hand, the Campus defense stiffed the pressure inside the paint and put more pressure on Derby’s guards closer to midcourt. A face-paced tempo was the offense of choice for Campus, especially in the third quarter.
The Colts got quick points simply by throwing the ball deep to its guards sprinting down the court so the Panthers could not set into its defense. That offensive spark helped Campus tie the game a 39 apiece heading into the final quarter.
Mental lapses and poor shots by the Panthers aided in the run, and it forced coach Flory to call most of his timeouts in the third quarter.
The Panthers jumped out to an early 45-42 lead thanks to Clemons, but the Colts went on a 13-0 run to take a 53-45 lead before Fisher-Brown found the hot hand and gave the Panthers the 56-55 lead.
“I thought Jameer got it started coming off of ball picks to get to the basket,” Flory said. “Obviously, at the end, Kaeson was amazing. He puts the time in the gym to be good, and he got it going for us when it didn’t look good for us.”
It was far from over as the final 48 seconds felt like an eternity. With the Panthers out of timeouts and leading 56-54, Derby had an inbound pass under the Campus bucket after a key turnover.
The Colts poked the pass out of bounds as the Panthers tried to pass it ahead. On the next inbound pass on the sideline, Campus forced a five-second violation to get the ball with a chance to win the ballgame.
The ball came to junior Zion Williams, who had been a thorn in the side for the Panthers all season, and on his initial drive was fouled, which put him at the line with a one and one with a chance to tie or take the lead. However, he missed the front end, and the Panthers pounced on the loose ball for the rebound. Sophomore Dallas Metzger went to the line to take a. 57-55 lead with only a few ticks on the clock, which sealed the game for the Panthers.
Derby will get a home game against Manhattan in the sub-state championship after the Indians pulled off a 68-66 upset over Wichita Northwest.
CAMPUS 10 9 20 16 55
DERBY 15 13 11 18 57
COLTS: Young 21, Burton 11, Knight 8, Whitson 6, Thomas 4, Sutter 3, Pearce 2.
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown 21, Clemons 12, Thomas 8, Metzger 7, Titus 3, Parke 2, Samè 2, Brown 2.