Not much went right for the Panthers in the second half of a 69-47 loss to Andover Central on Feb. 8.
“Simply put, we got our butts beat,” Head coach Brett Flory said. “Some days, the other team is better than you, and they were definitely better than us tonight.”
The Panthers tied the game at 20-20 in the first half before the Jaguars ended the half in a 14-0 run to take a 34-20 lead into the break. Out of that run, it started to snowball for Derby the rest of the game.
“The issues really started when the game was tied in the first half,” Flory said. “Then we deserted the gameplan, which sparked a 14-0 run. You can’t go braindead against good teams, and a big run is what happens when you do.”
Andover Central’s relentless pressure defensively was a significant problem for the Panthers for most of the night. The Jaguars went into a full-court press matched with a 2-3 zone that created extra pressure in the lane.
They are the only team that does that particular thing,” Flory said. “...They opened up with man-to-man defense, and we did a good job against that. Then they went to the zone defense, which was effective for them.”
Derby struggled from three-point range for most of the night, and some forced passes generated extra possessions for Andover Central.
The Jaguars rolled in the second half with easy baskets under the basket as the Panthers could never muster a significant response.
Derby had some success with midrange shots in the second half to avoid the middle of the zone defense, but the shot selection was just what Andover Central wanted and ran the floor upon the rebound.
Points inside the paint were easy to come by for the Jaguars as the team was able to fight through the full-court pressure of Derby and get an easy layup.
Andover Central got a lot of production from junior Kobe Smith, who scored 21 points on the night. Smith got a lot of extra attention from Derby defenders, which opened up space for other open players.
The Jaguars had double-digit nights from senior Skyler Clevenger with 15, 14 from junior Chance Gully and 10 points from junior Brian Perry on the night.
“Smith is a fantastic player, so he commands double teams and a lot of attention,” Flory said. “I thought their secondary players really carried them. Smith still scored, but I thought we did a decent job on him. You take your chances against some of their other guys, and those guys made all the plays.”
Junior Kaeson Fisher-Brown led the Panthers with nine points, and senior Amari Thomas finished with eight on the night.
Derby will play at Salina South (6-9, 3-5) on Feb. 11.
ANDOVER CENTRAL 16 18 18 17 69
DERBY 11 9 15 12 47
JAGUARS: Smith 21, Clevenger 15, Gulley 14, Perry 10, Kunz 7, Steward 2.
PANTHERS: Fisher-Brown 9, Thomas 8, Titus 7, Clemons 6, Parke 6, Metzger 5, Brown 2, Samè 2, Zerger 2.