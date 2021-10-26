Senior midfielder Andy Denesongkham set the tone early for Derby with a goal in the first two minutes of the opening round of the playoffs on Oct. 25. The Panthers showed some much-needed offensive firepower in the 4-0 win over Junction City.
“It was a solid performance, pretty much all the way around,” head coach Paul Burke said. “We looked dangerous on the attack, maybe not so much on the scoreboard, but we finally found some rhythm going forward.”
The Panthers kept the pressure on Junction City and had several opportunities to score as the majority of the match was played in the defensive third of the Blue Jays.
Derby’s offensive attack was led by freshman midfielder Angel Vielmas who scored twice on a pair of well-placed shots. Vielmas was able to be more of a threat after a coaching adjustment moved Denesongkham into a more attacking role.
“We knew that Vielmas was capable of it,” Burke said. “By moving Andy [Denesongkham], that allowed him to have a bigger starting role and grow into the game more.”
With sophomore forward Diego Vaquera out with an injury, the Panthers had to rely on other players to provide some offensive production. Seeing Vielmas step up was a bright spot in the win.
“We are getting some more depth at the right time in the attacking area,” Burke said. “Angel played great today.”
Sophomore midfielder Boaz Day rounded out the Derby scoring with a solo effort after receiving the ball on a cross as he sprinted down the opposite side of the field.
The Panthers will host either Garden City (12-4-0) or Lawrence Free State (7-7-2) in the regional final.