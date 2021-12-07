Soccer All-State

Senior midfielder Caleb Day earned second-team All-State honors. Six Derby players were selected to All-State teams

Six Derby soccer players earned All-State honors by the Kansas High School Coaches Association in late November. Senior Scott Simmons was selected to the first team as a defender. Seniors Caleb Day, Andy Denesongkham, and Xhavier “Gato” Vaquera earned second-team honors. Sophomore Jadan Denesonghkam and freshman Angel Vielmas rounded out the honors for the Panthers with honorable mention selections. Listed below are the 6A All-State Teams.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brian Hensyel, Washburn Rural

FORWARD OF THE YEAR

Porter Schafersman, SR, Washburn Rural

MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR

Elyes Ellouz, SR, Olathe West

DEFENDER OF THE YEAR

Gage Daniels, JR, Olathe West

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Wyatt Arnold, SR, Washburn Rural

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Porter Schafersman, SR, Washburn Rural

Dylan Naidu, SR, Olathe Northwest

Uriel Aguilera-Fernandez, SR, Wichita North

Jose Holguin, SR, Dodge City

Jack Lucas, JR, SM East

Aiden Boehmer, SO, Olathe East

Blake Barrick, SR, BV West

Midfielders

Elyes Ellouz, SR, Olathe West

Cooper Forcellini, SR, BV West

Evan Shelkey, SR, Olathe West

Irwin Macias, JR, Dodge City

Sergio Najera-Garcia, SR, Wichita North

Joe Morse, SR, Washburn Rural

Joon Chun, SR, Lawrence Free State

Defenders

Gage Daniels, JR, Olathe West

Sam Safly, JR, SM West

Max Easton, SR, Olathe South

Kaden Cripe, SR, BV West

Scott Simmons, SR, Derby

Christian Martinez, JR, Olathe Northwest

Brevyn Cole, JR, Olathe South

Goalkeeper

Wyatt Arnold, SR, Washburn Rural

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

Beck Rettenmaier, SO, SM East

Angel Lopez, SO, Dodge City

Grant Snowden, SR, Manhattan

Easton Bradstreet, JR, Washburn Rural

To Kyaw, SR, Wyandotte

Midfielders

Andrew Henderson, SR, Lawrence Free State

Caleb Day, SR, Derby

Vinny Bortolotti, SR, SM East

Jesus Pereyra, SR, Wyandotte

Hayden Toubia, SR, Olathe South

Jean “Manny” Friday, SR, Harmon

Jake Prather, SR, Olathe East

Emiliano Gallo, SR, Wichita North

Luke Mohess, SR, BV North

Andy Denesongkham, SR, Derby

Noah Conover, JR, Olathe Northwest

Ibraham Ciftci, SR, Manhattan

Defenders

Cole Foresman, SR, SM Northwest

Charlie Stovall, SR, Olathe East

Cole Abendroth, SR, Olathe Northwest

Soren Dujakovich, JR, SM West

Mason Grogan, SR, Washburn Rural

Goalkeeper

Xhavier “Gato” Vaquera, Derby

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards

Alvaro Quezada, JR, Wichita North

Aron Martinez, SO, Dodge City

Midfielders

Sergio Hernandez, FR, SM West

Bryan Tonche, SR, Dodge City

Sergio Ramirez, SR, Topeka

Elijah Benning, FR, Wichita Northwest

Devon Rutschmann, SO, Washburn Rural

Zaid Sibaai, SR, Wichita Heights

Angel Vielmas, FR, Derby

Defenders

Jehovah Djimintonine, SO, Wichita North

Payson Hoffstetter, SO, Olathe East

Miles Crosser, JR, SM East

Tyler Smalley, JR, Wichita Northwest

Aaron Neff, SR, Lawrence Free State

Alexis Salas-Garcia, JR, Topeka

Jadan Denesongkham, SO, Derby

Gustavo Hernandez, SR, Gardner-Edgerton

Josh Hurlbutt, SR, Olathe South

Isaac Thompson, SR, Wichita North

Goalkeepers

Jesse Ortiz, SR, Wichita North

Daniel Ruiz, SR, Dodge CIty

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.