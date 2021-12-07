Six Derby soccer players earned All-State honors by the Kansas High School Coaches Association in late November. Senior Scott Simmons was selected to the first team as a defender. Seniors Caleb Day, Andy Denesongkham, and Xhavier “Gato” Vaquera earned second-team honors. Sophomore Jadan Denesonghkam and freshman Angel Vielmas rounded out the honors for the Panthers with honorable mention selections. Listed below are the 6A All-State Teams.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brian Hensyel, Washburn Rural
FORWARD OF THE YEAR
Porter Schafersman, SR, Washburn Rural
MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR
Elyes Ellouz, SR, Olathe West
DEFENDER OF THE YEAR
Gage Daniels, JR, Olathe West
GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Wyatt Arnold, SR, Washburn Rural
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Porter Schafersman, SR, Washburn Rural
Dylan Naidu, SR, Olathe Northwest
Uriel Aguilera-Fernandez, SR, Wichita North
Jose Holguin, SR, Dodge City
Jack Lucas, JR, SM East
Aiden Boehmer, SO, Olathe East
Blake Barrick, SR, BV West
Midfielders
Elyes Ellouz, SR, Olathe West
Cooper Forcellini, SR, BV West
Evan Shelkey, SR, Olathe West
Irwin Macias, JR, Dodge City
Sergio Najera-Garcia, SR, Wichita North
Joe Morse, SR, Washburn Rural
Joon Chun, SR, Lawrence Free State
Defenders
Gage Daniels, JR, Olathe West
Sam Safly, JR, SM West
Max Easton, SR, Olathe South
Kaden Cripe, SR, BV West
Scott Simmons, SR, Derby
Christian Martinez, JR, Olathe Northwest
Brevyn Cole, JR, Olathe South
Goalkeeper
Wyatt Arnold, SR, Washburn Rural
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Beck Rettenmaier, SO, SM East
Angel Lopez, SO, Dodge City
Grant Snowden, SR, Manhattan
Easton Bradstreet, JR, Washburn Rural
To Kyaw, SR, Wyandotte
Midfielders
Andrew Henderson, SR, Lawrence Free State
Caleb Day, SR, Derby
Vinny Bortolotti, SR, SM East
Jesus Pereyra, SR, Wyandotte
Hayden Toubia, SR, Olathe South
Jean “Manny” Friday, SR, Harmon
Jake Prather, SR, Olathe East
Emiliano Gallo, SR, Wichita North
Luke Mohess, SR, BV North
Andy Denesongkham, SR, Derby
Noah Conover, JR, Olathe Northwest
Ibraham Ciftci, SR, Manhattan
Defenders
Cole Foresman, SR, SM Northwest
Charlie Stovall, SR, Olathe East
Cole Abendroth, SR, Olathe Northwest
Soren Dujakovich, JR, SM West
Mason Grogan, SR, Washburn Rural
Goalkeeper
Xhavier “Gato” Vaquera, Derby
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards
Alvaro Quezada, JR, Wichita North
Aron Martinez, SO, Dodge City
Midfielders
Sergio Hernandez, FR, SM West
Bryan Tonche, SR, Dodge City
Sergio Ramirez, SR, Topeka
Elijah Benning, FR, Wichita Northwest
Devon Rutschmann, SO, Washburn Rural
Zaid Sibaai, SR, Wichita Heights
Angel Vielmas, FR, Derby
Defenders
Jehovah Djimintonine, SO, Wichita North
Payson Hoffstetter, SO, Olathe East
Miles Crosser, JR, SM East
Tyler Smalley, JR, Wichita Northwest
Aaron Neff, SR, Lawrence Free State
Alexis Salas-Garcia, JR, Topeka
Jadan Denesongkham, SO, Derby
Gustavo Hernandez, SR, Gardner-Edgerton
Josh Hurlbutt, SR, Olathe South
Isaac Thompson, SR, Wichita North
Goalkeepers
Jesse Ortiz, SR, Wichita North
Daniel Ruiz, SR, Dodge CIty