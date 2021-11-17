10-28-21 Regional

Freshman Angel Vielmas (left), senior Andy Denesongkham (middle) and sophomore Collin Meyer (right) celebrate the game-winning goal in the regional final against Lawrence Free State on Oct. 28. All three midfielders earned AVCTL-I All-League Honorable Mention recognition.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Following a 15-2-2 season, Derby soccer earned 11 AVCTL-I All-League selections. Seniors Andy Denesongkham, Cole DuBois, Caleb Day, Scott Simmons, and Xhavier “Gato” Vaquera all received honors in their final season at Derby.

Sophomores Bo Day, Jadan Denesongkham, Diego Vaquera and Collin Meyer received league honors. Freshman Angel Vielmas received an honorable mention nod in his first season as a Panther.

“It just shows how special this team was,” head coach Paul Burke said. “We had talent all over the field. A lot of senior leadership and experience that the younger players got to learn from, take with them and pass on to the next group.”

In addition, Burke received a Co-coach of the Year recognition as the Panthers were co-conference champions with Maize South. The Panthers earned a four-seed in the 6A West bracket and took a second consecutive regional title with a 1-0 win over Lawrence Free State.

Sophomore Vitol Geromel from Maize South received the MVP award after leading his team to a second-place finish in the 5A state championship.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Vitol Geromel, SO, Maize South

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR

Paul Burke, Derby

Rey Ramirez, Maize South

FIRST TEAM

FORWARDS

Miles Edwards, SO, Maize South

David Reyna, SO, Hutchinson

Jose Ortega, SO, Newton

Peyton Wilson, SR, Maize South

MIDFIELDERS

Alaa Alamood, SR, Campus

Caleb Day, SR, Derby

Vitor Geromel, SO, Maize South

Collin Hershberger, JR, Newton

DEFENDERS

Quentin Gee, SR, Maize South

Oliver Jaberg, SR, Maize South

Scott Simmons, SR, Derby

Connor Walcher, SR, Campus

GOALKEEPER

Xhavier “Gato” Vaquera, SR, Derby

SECOND TEAM

FORWARDS

Topher Cannizzo, JR, Maize

Cole DuBois, SR, Derby

Jose Ortega, SR, Salina South

Diego Vaquera, SO, Derby

MIDFIELDERS

Andy Nam, SR, Maize

Marcos Rodriguez, SR, Maize South

Kevin Salazar, SR, Salina South

Chris Smith, SR, Hutchinson

DEFENDERS

Hayden Chamberlain, SR, Salina South

Dauntay King, JR, Hutchinson

Colby Lampkin, SR, Maize

Jesus Renteria, JR, Newton

GOALKEEPER

Payton Simon, SR, Maize South

HONORABLE MENTION

FORWARDS

Franklin Figueroa, FR, Salina South

Tatum Steinhoff, JR, Maize South

Aron Treto, FR, Campus

MIDFIELDERS

Andy Denesongkham, SR, Derby

Kale Edwards, SO, Campus

Nick Emes, SO, Maize South

Seth Flores, SO, Salina South

Eric Mendoza, SO, Hutchinson

Collin Meyer, SO, Derby

Mikey Parga, SR, Newton

Jose Torres-Dunnahoo, SR, Newton

Angel Vielmas, FR, Derby

DEFENDERS

Levi Curtain, SR, Maize

Ian Davis, JR, Campus

Bo Day, SO, Derby

Jadan Denesongkham, SO, Derby

Joel Franz, SR, Newton

Edger Garcia, SR, Salina South

Preston Gietzen, JR, Maize

Andres Mora-Castilla, JR, Hutchinson

Caden Wait, SO, Maize South

GOALKEEPERS

Dominic Carrillo, JR, Hutchinson

Aiden Hess, SR, Campus

Gabe Nunez, JR, Salina South

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

