Following a 15-2-2 season, Derby soccer earned 11 AVCTL-I All-League selections. Seniors Andy Denesongkham, Cole DuBois, Caleb Day, Scott Simmons, and Xhavier “Gato” Vaquera all received honors in their final season at Derby.
Sophomores Bo Day, Jadan Denesongkham, Diego Vaquera and Collin Meyer received league honors. Freshman Angel Vielmas received an honorable mention nod in his first season as a Panther.
“It just shows how special this team was,” head coach Paul Burke said. “We had talent all over the field. A lot of senior leadership and experience that the younger players got to learn from, take with them and pass on to the next group.”
In addition, Burke received a Co-coach of the Year recognition as the Panthers were co-conference champions with Maize South. The Panthers earned a four-seed in the 6A West bracket and took a second consecutive regional title with a 1-0 win over Lawrence Free State.
Sophomore Vitol Geromel from Maize South received the MVP award after leading his team to a second-place finish in the 5A state championship.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Vitol Geromel, SO, Maize South
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR
Paul Burke, Derby
Rey Ramirez, Maize South
FIRST TEAM
FORWARDS
Miles Edwards, SO, Maize South
David Reyna, SO, Hutchinson
Jose Ortega, SO, Newton
Peyton Wilson, SR, Maize South
MIDFIELDERS
Alaa Alamood, SR, Campus
Caleb Day, SR, Derby
Vitor Geromel, SO, Maize South
Collin Hershberger, JR, Newton
DEFENDERS
Quentin Gee, SR, Maize South
Oliver Jaberg, SR, Maize South
Scott Simmons, SR, Derby
Connor Walcher, SR, Campus
GOALKEEPER
Xhavier “Gato” Vaquera, SR, Derby
SECOND TEAM
FORWARDS
Topher Cannizzo, JR, Maize
Cole DuBois, SR, Derby
Jose Ortega, SR, Salina South
Diego Vaquera, SO, Derby
MIDFIELDERS
Andy Nam, SR, Maize
Marcos Rodriguez, SR, Maize South
Kevin Salazar, SR, Salina South
Chris Smith, SR, Hutchinson
DEFENDERS
Hayden Chamberlain, SR, Salina South
Dauntay King, JR, Hutchinson
Colby Lampkin, SR, Maize
Jesus Renteria, JR, Newton
GOALKEEPER
Payton Simon, SR, Maize South
HONORABLE MENTION
FORWARDS
Franklin Figueroa, FR, Salina South
Tatum Steinhoff, JR, Maize South
Aron Treto, FR, Campus
MIDFIELDERS
Andy Denesongkham, SR, Derby
Kale Edwards, SO, Campus
Nick Emes, SO, Maize South
Seth Flores, SO, Salina South
Eric Mendoza, SO, Hutchinson
Collin Meyer, SO, Derby
Mikey Parga, SR, Newton
Jose Torres-Dunnahoo, SR, Newton
Angel Vielmas, FR, Derby
DEFENDERS
Levi Curtain, SR, Maize
Ian Davis, JR, Campus
Bo Day, SO, Derby
Jadan Denesongkham, SO, Derby
Joel Franz, SR, Newton
Edger Garcia, SR, Salina South
Preston Gietzen, JR, Maize
Andres Mora-Castilla, JR, Hutchinson
Caden Wait, SO, Maize South
GOALKEEPERS
Dominic Carrillo, JR, Hutchinson
Aiden Hess, SR, Campus
Gabe Nunez, JR, Salina South