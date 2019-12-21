A 10-point, first-quarter deficit and a 26-point win don’t always correlate.
Derby (5-0), however, responded in resounding fashion from its early deficit, claiming an 83-57 win over visiting Newton. It has now won seven of its last eight games, dating back to the start of the 2018-19 state playoffs.
Seniors Nick Bonner and Jacob Karsak each scored 15 points to pace the Panthers.
Derby had a dose of its own medicine in the opening minutes, seeing four Newton players flood its inbound passes and wreak havoc in full-court sets.
“We made a lot of mistakes early and it’s hard to prepare for [Newton’s pressure] in practice because it’s hard to simulate,” coach Brett Flory said. “We slowly, but surely started making more good plays than bad plays and over the course of time we pulled away.”
Newton’s Owen Mills gave it its biggest lead, 20-10, with 1:15 remaining in the first quarter. Karsak responded with a quick five-point stretch before a Bonner 3 made it a 22-19 at the end of the quarter.
“Jake didn’t shoot the ball as well as he would have liked against Maize,” Flory said. “We came home and he was in the gym until midnight… that’s just who Jake is. As we’ve said before, Nick is also deserving of good things to happen because he’s put in a lot of work as well.”
Sophomore Kole Barger gave Derby its first lead, 25-24, with 5:28 remaining in the first half.
Newton’s pressure defense continued, but as foul trouble mounted, Derby’s depth took over. Starting guard Kolyn Sauceda picked up his third foul just midway through the second quarter.
The Railers cut the Panther lead to 41-38, but Flory’s crew responded with 22 of the next 27 points to take a 63-44 lead into the final period.
“Once we figured out [their press], we started executing and we knew what our jobs were,” Karsak said. “We got over the sloppy turnovers and once we got over those it was game over.”
NEWTON: 22 12 10 13— 57
DERBY: 19 20 24 20— 83
RAILERS: Brackeen 17, Krogeimer 16, K. Sauceda 8, Miles 6, Georgion 2, R. Saucedo 2, Ruth 2, Edwards 2
PANTHERS: Bonner 15, Karsak 15, Washington 11, Thomas 10, Wash 8, Barger 6, Chadwick 3, L. Clemons 3, Titus 3, Araujo 2, Parke 2, Shields 2, Purvis 2, Ray 1,