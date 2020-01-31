Freshman Maryn Archer scored a game-high 25 points in Derby's 63-28 win over Lawrence. She was joined in double figures by sophomore Katelyn Kennedy (12) and freshman Addy Brown (10).
"We had 13 days off, but we came out super aggressive defensively," coach Jodie Karsak said. "We did some really nice things with our press... you could tell we had some rust early and some shots weren't falling, but we got into a groove."
The Lady Panthers (8-1) will face Lawrence Free State in the Lady Firebird Classic semifinals at 8:00 p.m. tonight.
LAWRENCE: 2 6 14 6-- 28
DERBY: 13 23 16 11-- 63
LIONS: Stewart 12, Marshell 7, Galbreath 5, Horjo 2, Gajekin 2.
LADY PANTHERS: Archer 25, Kennedy 12, Brown 10, Boettjer 8, Mills 4, Cobbins 2, Nilles 2.