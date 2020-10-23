A 37-yard scamper has never felt so good for senior quarterback Lem Wash.
Rinsing the taste of its 36-35 loss to Maize on Oct. 16 was one reason, but it was the first time that Derby had scored on an opening drive this fall.
It was the first of six rushing touchdowns between Wash and sophomore running back Dylan Edwards, sparking a 48-10 rout of visiting Maize South (4-3). It was the inaugural matchup between the two schools, coming after its AVCTL-I foe joined the division this year.
It was quite a statement for Derby, who was playing its first and only regular season home game of 2020.
“We had the confidence that we were going to come out here and do what we do,” Wash said. “We haven’t shown it as much this season, but we did tonight.”
Head coach Brandon Clark had plenty of reason to smile after this one and it started with bludgeoning a noteworthy opponent. Maize South had dropped its two losses by a combined five points, including a 42-38 loss to Maize. It was a game in which the Mavericks led in the second half.
Edwards’ first touchdown run, coming from 27 yards, made it 14-0 with 1:59 left in the first quarter. It was a rather quick hole for a Maize South roster that was used to seeing the roles reversed. Even though it was able to stuff Edwards at its own 30-yard line on the ensuing drive, Derby later persevered through two key penalties with a Wash 1-yard touchdown run.
“Lem played a fantastic game,” Clark said. “He did what he is supposed to do, making the correct reads in the passing game and he made plays with his legs and it’s what he does best.”
Derby’s play at the line of scrimmage drew some criticism after its loss to Maize. However, Friday was a polar opposite performance. Looking to provide what felt like a knockout punch, Edwards flew through the Maize South defense on its next possession for an 81-yard score and a 27-0 lead.
“I was really proud of our lines,” Clark said. “We’ve got a lot of room to improve, but these guys watch film and we all knew we could do better. As a coaching staff and all the way to the players, we were all embarrassed with the way we played [against Maize].”
Leading 27-0 at halftime, special teams lifted Derby to excellent field position coming out of the break. A 51-yard kickoff return from senior wide receiver Reid Liston sparked another scoring drive, capped by an 11-yard score from Edwards.
Any hope of a comeback for Maize South had been almost completely demolished. While it ate over six minutes on the ensuing possession for a 31-yard field goal, it was too little too late for coach Brent Pfeifer’s crew.
Derby’s defense made life torturous for Maverick quarterback Colin Shields. The multi-year starter had no room to breathe, often forced to scramble and look through an otherwise tight secondary.
Clark credited his defensive line for bouncing back in the game and was thrilled with how his secondary handled a vaunted passing attack.
“Our safeties and linebackers were flying around and our defensive line played much better,” Clark said. “We played team football and everyone did their job.”
Wash put a bow on his night with two more touchdowns in the final minutes of the third quarter. A 46-yard run made it 41-3 and just over two minutes later, he connected with junior tight end Drake Thatcher to force a running clock with a 45-point lead.
“Even though we had a bad game last week… we knew who we are,” Wash said. “It felt good to come out and prove it to everybody else this week.”
MAIZE SOUTH: 0 0 3 7— 10
DERBY: 14 13 21 0— 48
1Q—
D: Wash 37-yard run (Simmons kick)… 7-0
D: Edwards 27-yard run (Simmons kick)… 14-0
2Q—
D: Wash 1-yard run (Simmons kick)… 21-0
D: Edwards 81-yard run (PAT no good)… 27-0
3Q—
D: Edwards 11-yard run (Simmons kick)… 34-0
MS: 31-yard field goal… 34-3
D: Wash 46-yard run (Simmons kick)… 41-3
D: Thatcher 13-yard pass from Wash (Simmons kick)… 48-3
4Q—
MS: Shields 2-yard run (PAT good)… 48-10