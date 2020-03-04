One win away.
Nick Bonner scored a team-high 13 points, aiding Derby’s 68-40 win over Garden City in Wednesday’s sub-state opener. Sophomore Trent Parke reached double figures for the first time, adding 12 for the Panthers.
Derby’s trek to state now intersects with Campus (21-0). The two AVCTL-I foes will match up for a third time on Saturday night in Haysville. Tip is set for 6:00 p.m.
G. CITY: 5 9 13 13— 40
DERBY: 21 14 22 11— 68
BUFFALOES: Williams 14, Flores 9, Wiese 6, Rosales 5, Nuzum 4, Metzen 2
PANTHERS: Bonner 13, Parke 12, Karsak 11, Thomas 8, L. Clemons 7, Ray 5, Araujo 4, Washington 4, J. Clemons 2, Barger 2.