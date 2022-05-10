Derby tennis took second overall in the 6A West regional meet in Topeka on May 6, and all Panther players qualified for the state tournament.
“We qualified everybody and you can’t get much better than that,” head coach Dennis Burns said. “It was a tough regional with quality teams, we played really well and lived up to our seedings we expected.”
Evan Franke, Collin Meyer, and doubles teams Scott Simmons and Isaak Bowman and Alex Hedden and Colby Hedden all placed inside the top six of their respective brackets.
As the top seed in doubles, Simmons/Bowman cruised into the semifinals with wins over Keller/Garjeda of Wichita North and a 6-0, 6-1 win over Glaghassi/Vo of Wichita East to punch their ticket to state. Battling in the semifinal, a 6-2, 7-5 win over Park/Willingham of Washburn Rural, the duo was able to reach the regional championship match against Luetje/Knudtson of Washburn Rural. Simmons/Bowman took second after a tough 6-4, 6-3 loss.
Heading into the regional tournament, coach Burns said that the team of Alex and Colby Hedden had shown a significant amount of growth and were a dark horse team for the Panthers. The Hedden duo delivered and qualified for state with a sixth-place finish. As the five seed, the pair took care of business in the first match against Anderson/Raymond of Topeka but lost to the four-seed Park/Willingham.
With the season on the line, the Heddens bounced back from a tough loss to reach the top six with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Glaghassi/Vo but fell in the fifth-place match to Reddy/Yager of Wichita East in a grueling 6-0, 7-6 (7-3) match. Despite the loss to end the day, the team completed its goal of qualifying for state.
Franke fought his way into the third-place match before an injury decision ended his day. Franke dominated his first match with a sweep against Steven Papadatos of Wichita East. Due to seeding, the win set up a Derby vs. Derby match against Meyer in the second round of the day. Franke defeated Meyer before losing to eventual runner-up Mason Casebeer of Washburn Rural. Franke took an injury decision loss against Kelton Poole of Manhattan. Burns said that Franke aggravated an injury and is hoping he will be ready to go for state.
A year after Meyer barely missed the state cut, it looked like an uphill battle after losing to teammate Franke. However, Meyer rebounded in the back half of the day to easily reach state. Meyer fought through his opening match against Eli Chouinard of Wichita Heights in a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 match before losing to Franke. That sent Meyer into a must-win match against Tate Hodges of Topeka. He punched his first career trip to the state tournament with a dominating win and took fifth place with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Bo Lu of Wichita East.
“It’s never fun to play your teammate early in the day, it is hard mentally,” Burns said. “Meyer came back in his next match and it was his best performance of the day. Then he showed up to play and won that fifth-place match easily, which could be big for seeding.”
The Panthers will travel to Olathe for the state tournament, which will take place May 13-14. The state bracket will be announced on May 11.