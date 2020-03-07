Derby’s résumé looked like that of a state qualifier for Brett Flory and understandably so.
With five of its seven losses prior to Saturday’s sub-state championship coming against state-qualifying teams, it had been groomed for one of the state’s biggest stages.
A third game against AVCTL-I foe Campus is what stood in its path. However, Derby’s (14-8) door at a third state tournament since 2015 was shut in a 69-58 loss.
Senior Tre Washington scored a game-high 17 points and was joined by classmate Nick Bonner in double figures with 10. Sterling Chapman led the No. 1-seeded Colts with 17 points.
“Sometimes the bracket just doesn’t go your way,” Flory said of the matchup with the undefeated Colts. “Lot of teams we lost to are elite or really good teams. At the end of the day, Campus was just a little too long and had a few too many guys that are future college basketball players.”
Derby led as late as the 3:38 mark of the third quarter, but was unable to slow down Campus’ collection of weapons. After holding junior Keither Florence scoreless in the first half, he responded in the second half with every bit of his 6-foot-7 frame and dropped 14 points.
“Their entire roster, with a few exceptions, is filled with kids that are high-level college players,” Flory said. “Their length is problematic for us and we had to work so hard to get shots and to clear just one rebound. One minor mistake that we made was going to get exposed.”
Campus’ biggest lead came after a Tai Johnson 3-pointer, making it 57-43 with 4:50 remaining. However, Derby made one final push.
Panther sophomore Trent Parke scored five of his nine points to bring the Colt lead down to 62-58 with 1:03 left. After Sterling Chapman missed the back end of a pair of free throws, Florence grabbed an offensive rebound to make it a seven-point game with 32 seconds remaining.
“Against 90 percent of the teams we play, we clear that board,” Flory said. “He just went over us and it’s hard to do much about that. Our kids were in the right position and executed what we wanted them to do and I can’t fault them for that.”
Saturday night’s road result painted a bittersweet picture.
While Derby fell in its attempt to return to state, it took a moment to reflect on a team that flipped from a 7-15 campaign just one year ago. It was also its seventh sub-state championship game in the last nine years.
The impact of Derby’s four seniors is undeniable and it was certainly on display on Saturday night. Washington, Bonner and classmates Ladell Clemons and Jacob Karsak combined for 40 points in the game. As players paused to gather their thoughts postgame, Flory commended them for their messages to their returning teammates.
“All of our seniors, particularly Ladell, gave some of the best talks I’ve ever had a senior group give,” Flory said. “… his message was that we’ve got a lot of kids that are ‘hoopers’ and it’s what they love to do. He wanted to make sure they spend every possible minute in the gym. With our [returning players], there are pieces to be special.”
Sub-state championship vs. Campus (March 7)
DERBY: 12 13 13 20— 58
CAMPUS: 18 9 17 25— 69
PANTHERS: Washington 17, Bonner 10, Parke 9, Ray 8, L. Clemons 7, Karsak 6, Araujo 1.
COLTS: Sterling Chapman 17, King 15, Florence 14, Johnson 8, Warrior 7, Steele Chapman 5, Hall 3.
Derby smashes Garden City to move to sub-state final
One win away.
Nick Bonner scored a team-high 13 points, aiding Derby’s 68-40 win over Garden City in Wednesday’s sub-state opener. Sophomore Trent Parke reached double figures for the first time, adding 12 for the Panthers.
Sub-state semifinals vs. Garden City (March 4)
G. CITY: 5 9 13 13— 40
DERBY: 21 14 22 11— 68
BUFFALOES: Williams 14, Flores 9, Wiese 6, Rosales 5, Nuzum 4, Metzen 2
PANTHERS: Bonner 13, Parke 12, Karsak 11, Thomas 8, L. Clemons 7, Ray 5, Araujo 4, Washington 4, J. Clemons 2, Barger 2