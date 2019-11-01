The emotions of a regional championship loss were unavoidable as the final seconds ticked off at Panther Stadium.
Derby players watched their hopes of a second-straight state trip wane, falling 3-2 to Wichita Heights. Its season (13-3-2) came to a close with its second loss against the visiting Falcons.
“We had some poor communication and maybe a few nerves and added emotion [in this game],” coach Paul Burke said. “… They had a pair of goals that we could have dealt with better and we wouldn’t be in this position, but you have to give Heights a ton of credit.”
The loss was a bittersweet pill to swallow for the Panthers. Even after replacing 11 seniors, they had their first AVCTL-I championship in six years. They even brought the top scoring defense in Class 6A to the regional title match.
Having now given up three goals twice in the last four games, Burke said the ‘what could have been?’ will sting for awhile.
“They gave us plenty of opportunities, but we didn’t finish them,” he said. “They finished a big early goal, but we just couldn’t execute offensively.”
The five goals, which all came in the first half, made for an entertaining opening 40 minutes.
Wichita Heights (14-3-1) scored just five minutes into the match, but senior Connor Robinette scored the first of two goals from Derby defenders to make it 1-1 in the 13’.
Even as the Falcons scored off a corner of their own to make it 2-1 in the 21’, senior defender Matthew Young scored after a set piece ricocheted off a Falcon in the goalie box.
Looking to keep the game at 2-2 in the final minute before halftime, a ball caromed off the foot of a Derby defender into its own goal to give Wichita Heights a lead inside the final 60 seconds of the first half.
Derby senior forward Saul Munoz suffered a knee injury roughly halfway through the match. Combined with sophomore Caleb Day getting nicked up in the second half, Burke said it was difficult to fill those voids.
“When Saul got hurt, it’s just a devastating blow to everybody,” the Derby coach said. “… Mentally, you see a guy who goes out that has scored 22 goals. When Caleb went down, we were down two attacking players.”
The Panthers will now say goodbye to another impactful class. That includes Young, Munoz, Robinette and Omar Vielmas, who were all multi-year starters for Burke and helped win 28 games over the last two seasons.
vs. Topeka (Oct. 29)
TOKA: 0 0— 0
DRBY: 3 0— 0
1st half—
D: Munoz, 10’
D: Barbosa, 24’
D: Munoz, 37’
2nd half—
N/A
vs. Wichita Heights (Oct. 31)
WIHE: 3 0— 3
DRBY: 2 0— 2
1st half—
WH: Marth, 5’
D: Robinette, 13’
WH: Seyam, 21’
D: Young, 25’
WH: DHS own goal, 39’
2nd half—
N/A
Class 6A regional scores—
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS:
Wichita South 4, Wichita West 3 (PKs)
Wichita East 6, Wichita South 1
Manhattan 2, Campus/Clearwater 1
Lawrence 8, Junction City 0
Lawrence 2, Washburn Rural 1
Lawrence Free State 3, Liberal 1
Dodge City 10, Hutchinson 0
Wichita Southeast 2, Wichita North 1 (PKs)
Derby 3, Topeka 0
Wichita Heights 3, Garden City 0
SM Northwest 6, SM North 1
Olathe West 6, SM Northwest 0
Olathe Northwest 4, KC Wyandotte 0
SM East 1, South 0
BV Northwest 6, Olathe South 1
KC Harmon 1, BV North 0
Olathe East 1, SM West 0 (2 OT)
BV West 8, Mill Valley 0
Blue Valley 6, Olathe North 2
REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:
Wichita East 2, Manhattan 1
Lawrence Free State 2, Lawrence 1 (PKs)
Dodge City 2, Wichita Southeast 0
Wichita Heights 3, Derby 2
Olathe West 3, Olathe Northwest 1
SM East 3, BV Northwest 2 (OT)
Olathe East 3, KC Harmon 2
BV West 2, Blue Valley 1