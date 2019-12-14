Is it possible one shot can represent so much?
As Jacob Karsak toed the 3-point line in the final minute, the senior had the chance to not only erase more of the disappointment of missing his junior season. It also represented an opportunity for to win a game that fell out of grasp more often than not one year ago.
The senior drilled his look from the top of the key and Derby (2-0) rallied for a 57-53 win over McPherson (1-2). Classmate Tre Washington scored a team-high 23 points, including 14 in the second half.
“We grinded and we fought,” coach Brett Flory said. “We hung in there, hung in there and made a shot and got a stop when we needed it. That’s what we’ll have to do.”
While the senior got the ball in the final minute, he said it was a culmination of his team rallying back from a double-digit deficit early in the third quarter.
Leading 26-25 at halftime after a Washington buzzer beater, McPherson jumped out on an 11-0 run to take a 36-25 lead with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter.
Derby made an immediate dent courtesy of Washington and sophomore guard Jameer Clemons. The tandem combined to make it a 37-34 game just 80 seconds later.
“We’ve got some great bench players,” Karsak said. “[Sophomore Amari Thomas and Jameer] came off the bench and gave us some huge energy… they don’t do that, that [deficit] maybe grows to 15 points.”
Also capitalizing was Thomas, who had two three-point plays to aid the Derby rally.
A Washington 3 made it a three-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter. The senior guard followed a pair of free throws from classmate Ladell Clemons to give Derby a 50-49 lead with 2:38 remaining.
Washington broke a 50-50 tie with the first of two runners in the lane, but Seth Madron answered with a 3 to make it 53-52 Bullpups with just under a minute remaining.
In what could have become a ‘here-we-go-again’ moment, Karsak drove out any doubts of seeing another late lead crumble.
“He’s waited a long time for that moment,” Flory said. “He stepped forward in that moment.”
MACPH: 8 17 15 13— 53
DERBY: 10 16 11 20— 57
BULLPUPS: Madron 18, Stufflebean 18, Courtney 7, Schmid 4, Alexander 3, Elliot 2, S. Pyle 1.
PANTHERS: Washington 23, Thomas 8, Karsak 8, Ray 5, J. Clemons 5, Chadwick 3, Bonner 3, L. Clemons 2.