Survive and advance.
After trailing for the game’s first 20 minutes and falling behind by five with 2:41 remaining, Derby exploded with 23 fourth-quarter points to knock off Wichita Southeast, 55-50, in the sub-state semifinals.
Junior DeShawne Titus, who scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, buried two 3s in the final 90 seconds to give Derby the final say. Junior Amari Thomas also scored a team-high 16 points.
With the win, it advances to face Campus in the sub-state championship on Friday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m. It’ll be the second consecutive year that the two schools meet with a trip to state on the line.
“The way that Wichita Southeast was playing, we needed someone to stick some outside shots and particularly from the corner,” coach Brett Flory said. “That’s one of DeDe’s strengths and he stepped up and did it.”
Titus’ shooting was a story from the start of the fourth quarter. The junior was the beneficiary of an out-of-bounds save from senior Isaac Ray, hitting the first of his four triples and cutting Derby’s deficit to 40-35 with 7:33 remaining.
“I was feeling it was time to heat up,” Titus said of his thoughts after the first make. “Nobody else was hitting shots and I knew I was feeling it. I just kept on shooting.”
Flory said the play is a byproduct of the effort plays that Ray and fellow senior Blake Chadwick made through their first 17 games.
“We were trying to run a play and Southeast did a great job blowing it up,” Flory said. “It was a 50/50 situation and Isaac and Blake… they know if we lose it’s our last game. They don’t want to lose and it was a huge play. A little thing that led to a big thing.”
A second-half dominated by scoring runs and it fell in Derby’s favor midway through the quarter. Thomas’ 3-point play gave Derby a 43-41 lead with 4:51 remaining. Wichita Southeast guard Rone Smith got a basket and foul of his own to immediately retake the lead.
That Buffalo lead grew to 48-43 after senior Wichita Southeast forward Caleb Wilson scored and was fouled with 2:41 left.
Junior Fontaine Williams hit both ends of a 1-and-1 to cut the Wichita Southeast lead to three and classmate Jameer Clemons’ bucket made it 48-47 with 2:12 remaining.
That opened the Titus floodgates.
Trailing 50-47 with 1:28 remaining, the junior buried a corner 3 to tie the game. After Thomas rebounded a Kobe Smith miss, it set the stage for the junior’s exclamation point.
“It was me challenging myself,” Titus said. “With the game on the line, I just feel real good and I feel like every shot can go down.”
DERBY: 6 16 10 23— 55
WICHITA SOUTHEAST: 13 12 15 10— 50
PANTHERS: Thomas 16, Williams 13, Titus 12, Clemons 9, Ray 3, Chadwick 2.
BUFFALOES: K. Smith 16, Wilson 14, Adkins 5, R. Smith 5, Pottard 4, Bikar 4, Williams 2.