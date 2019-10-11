Quarterback Lem Wash scored a career-high five touchdowns in Derby’s 56-7 win against Hutchinson.
The junior started in place of injured senior Grant Adler, who’ll miss multiple games with an ankle injury. Even though it was Wash’s first career start under center, it is his third year with at least one snap at the varsity level.
Senior Tre Washington also added a score, giving him at least one touchdown in all six games.
Derby needed just 88 seconds to put its first score on the board as Wash finished a drive that included a 37-yard run on the first play from scrimmage.
Hutchinson, who ate a large chunk of clock thanks to its ball-control, flexbone offense, was unable to answer and Wash scored from six yards out on Derby’s second drive.
Things didn’t get any prettier for the Salthawks as senior defensive lineman Daniel Archer recovered a fumble on their 38-yard line on the ensuing drive.
Wash scored his third touchdown on the following possession, opening up a 21-0 Derby lead with 2:02 remaining in the first quarter.
Hutchinson’s variation of a triple option caused headaches on the next drive as it climbed inside the red zone. However, a Luke Stewart tackle for loss on third down at the Derby 13 damaged its hopes of converting on a short-yardage situation.
Washington made it a four-score game with a three-yard touchdown run with 5:00 remaining in the first half. The senior did appear to have another touchdown shortly after, but it was called back due to a holding penalty. Wash converted on the very next play to make it 35-0 with 2:21 left on the clock.
The Salthawks appeared to have a burst of life as they returned the following kickoff to midfield. A personal foul, however, put a major dent in its hopes to score before the break. Derby senior defensive tackle Tyler Dorsey recovered a fumble at the Hutchinson 42 just two plays later.
Junior safety Tanner Knox intercepted Hutchinson quarterback Dallas Chambers on its opening possession of the second half. Wash then connected with junior wide receiver Reid Liston on a 34-yard touchdown pass
The Panther defense forced their fourth turnover when senior defensive back Terry Ginyard returned a Chambers’ pass 25 yards for the score and a 49-0 lead.
Hutchinson running back Izaiah Delvalle scored on a 40-yard run on its first play of the fourth quarter, but Liston put a stamp on Derby’s scoring on the ensuing possession with a one-yard touchdown run.
HUTCH: 0 0 0 7— 7
DRBY: 21 14 14 7— 56
1Q—
D: Wash 9-yard run (Simmons kick)… 7-0
D: Wash 6-yard run (Simmons kick)… 14-0
D: Wash 1-yard run (Simmons kick)… 21-0
2Q—
D: Washington 3-yard run (Simmons kick)… 28-0
D: Wash 13-yard run (Simmons kick)… 35-0
3Q—
D: Liston 34-yard pass from Wash (Simmons kick)… 42-0
D: Ginyard 25-yard INT return (Simmons kick)… 49-0
4Q—
H: Delvalle 36-yard run (PAT good)… 49-7
D: Liston 1-yard run (Simmons kick)… 56-7
DERBY TEAM STATISTICS—
Passing: Wash, 10-17-122-1
Rushing: Washington, 15-138-1; Wash, 7-74-4; Liston, 3-69-1; Edwards, 2-11
Receiving: Liston, 2-49-1; Karsak, 4-41; Walker, 2-18; Simms, 1-13, Washington 1-11
HUTCHINSON TEAM STATISTICS—
Passing: Chambers 2-6-26-0-2
Rushing: Delvalle, 16-80-1; McCuan, 12-58; Barlow, 5-26; Cantu, 6-21; Chambers 12-6
Receiving: Avila, 1-12; N/A, 1-14