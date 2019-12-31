Derby High School graphic (DHS Panthers)
COURTESY OF DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Panther athletics added to and created new entries for its record books in the past decade. This list includes athletes who competed for Derby High School or participated in a college sport between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2019. Decisions were made by Informer staff after consulting with community sources and reviewing performances and statistics from the previous decade. The two “teams” are listed alphabetically by last name.

JOSE DELGADO

Derby (2010-2014)

Fort Hays State (2014-2019)

JEREMY DUNHAM

Derby (2010-2014)

Kansas City CC/Missouri Southern State (2014-2019)

JORDAN EICKELMAN

Derby (2013-2017)

Missouri State (2017-present)

MEGAN KEIL

Derby (2014-2018)

Missouri (2018-present)

CADE LINDSEY

Derby (2015-2019)

Oklahoma State (2019-present)

KENNEDY LONG

Derby (2009-2013)

Wichita State (2013-2017)

TORI MILLER

Derby (2010-2014)

Kansas (2014-2018)

SYDNEY NILLES

Derby (2016-present)

TRISTON WILLS

Derby (2015-2019)

Oklahoma State (2019-present)

NYJEE WRIGHT

Derby (2013-2017)

Fort Hays State (2017-present)

