Brandon Clark and his staff didn’t expect Friday night to go without hiccups. It was certainly fair after missing two games and only having two days of practices to go along with a depleted receiving corps.
It’s why Derby (3-1) leaned on what it knows best and a multifaceted rushing attack. Senior quarterback Lem Wash and sophomore running back Dylan Edwards each tallied three scores as it routed rival Campus, 48-6, in its return to the field.
Brandon Clark and his staff didn’t expect Friday night to go without hiccups. It was certainly fair after missing two games and only having tw…
See scores from across Kansas in tonight's update.
“Our middle seven guys [offensive line and backfield] believe in each other,” Clark said. “Dylan and Lem trust believe in our offensive line and they know they have two special backs behind them. It’s a great group to have.”
Derby has now beaten Campus in 28 consecutive games, dating back to 1988. It is 47-3 against its AVCTL-I foe since 1967.
While Derby was forced to punt on its first drive of the game, it scored on its next seven drives. Campus was able to drive into the red zone on its three possessions, but only came away with two field goals.
The Colts’ flexbone offense presented clear challenges as they are one of the few teams in the state to use the run-heavy formation.
“You’ve got to have four or five days to prepare for an offense like this,” Clark said. “Once our defense figured out the speed… they did a pretty good job and I was proud of how they fought.”
While a 37-yard field goal cut Derby’s lead to 7-6 with 11:02 remaining in the first half, Edwards put a halt to almost all of Campus’ momentum. The sophomore scampered 64 yards on its first play of the ensuing drive.
“I was proud of how our guys ran,” Clark said. “Dylan played dynamic.”
Derby nearly ran out the clock in the first half, making it a 28-6 game on a one-yard Wash run with 10 seconds left in the second quarter.
Senior linebacker Jack Hileman was the beneficiary of a tip drill on Campus’ first drive of the third quarter. It led to Edwards’ third and final score and a 34-6 lead with 6:42 remaining in the period.
Campus attempted back-to-back fake punts in the third quarter, but neither were successful and led to two Derby drives that started inside the Colt 30-yard line.
Wash picked up his third score after Derby muffed the first fake, while freshman Derek Hubbard found the end zone on its following possession.
“He’s going to be phenomenal,” Clark said of his freshman. “We’re going to have a lot of fun next year with some two-back sets [with Edwards]… I watched him in middle school and we were excited to get him because he’s a special runner.”
While Derby is often a run-first offense, it was as lopsided as it has been in quite awhile on Friday night. Its offense only attempted eight passes (50 rushes) and while the plan was to gash an undermanned Campus defense on the ground, Derby also saw one of its most inexperienced receiving corps take the field on Friday night.
“We had almost zero varsity experience in our receivers tonight,” Clark said. “… Nobody had played one snap of varsity football [other than one guy]. They blocked well though and we knew we could run it.”
DERBY: 7 21 20 0— 48
CAMPUS: 3 3 0 7— 13
1Q—
C: 32-yard field goal… 0-3
D: Wash 11-yard run (Simmons kick)… 7-3
2Q—
C: 37-yard field goal… 7-6
D: Edwards 64-yard run (PAT no good)… 13-6
D: Edwards 14-yard run (Wash 2-pt)… 21-6
D: Wash 1-yard run (Simmons kick)… 28-6
3Q—
D: Edwards 17-yard run (PAT no good)… 34-6
D: Wash 2-yard run (Simmons kick)… 41-6
D: Hubbard 6-yard run (Simmons kick)… 48-6
4Q—
C: 25-yard run (PAT good)… 48-13