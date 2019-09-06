Making his return from a second season-ending injury, quarterback Grant Adler couldn't have asked for a much better star to his senior year.
The Derby senior totaled five first-half touchdowns, including three on the ground, to pace Derby in its 48-19 season-opening win at Garden City. That performance came with 170 yards rushing on just 10 carries. He also completed 7-of-11 passes for 99 yards.
Adler connected with senior Tre Washington on both touchdown passes. The running back added one score on the ground and one additional touchdown catch in the third quarter.
Derby scored on its game-opening drive, using just over 90 seconds to take an early 7-0 lead.
On its second drive, Derby’s senior quarterback had a 77-yard touchdown negated two plays into the drive by a holding call. A fumble came on the ensuing play, but after stopping Garden City on fourth down, Adler scampered through the middle of the opposing defense for an 81-yard score..
After Derby’s first touchdown pass of the night, senior defensive back Brecken Kooser intercepted quarterback Carlos Acosta on the Garden City sideline with 7:07 remaining in the first half.
Senior wide receiver Jacob Karsak brought a 29-yard pass from Adler to the two-yard line, leading to Washington’s lone touchdown run and a 34-0 Derby lead.
Looking to break 34 unanswered points ahead of halftime, Acosta was intercepted a second time at the Derby goal line by junior safety Tanner Knox.
Adler connected on his fifth and final touchdown on the ensuing drive, finding Washington for a six-yard score.
Derby was a missed PAT away from matching last year’s halftime score against Garden City, taking a 41-0 lead into the locker room.
The Buffaloes ate 5:58 of game time on their opening drive of the second half, but stalled at the Derby 28-yard line.
Keeping its starters on the field for one final drive, junior quarterback Lem Wash converted on a 4th-and-15 to find Washington for a 34-yard score.