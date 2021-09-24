It was a near-perfect first half for the Derby Panthers against Salina South on Friday, Sept. 24. The Panthers took a 70-0 lead into the half, which led to a 77-7 rout at Salina District Stadium.
It was the first matchup between the two programs as the 2020 installment was canceled due to a COVID outbreak.
“It was a collective win,” head coach Brandon Clark said.” I thought all phases of the game played really well; even our twos and JV did well. “
The start of the game could not have been better for Derby (3-0), who found the end zone in each of its drives in the half.
On the flip side, things could not have gone worse for the Cougars (1-3), who did not gain a first down until the 2:21 mark of the first quarter.
Junior running back Dylan Edwards dominated with three touchdowns, including a 45-yard run that started the scoring barrage.
The offensive line provided the power for big runs throughout the first half. “The whole offensive line played well, our starters didn’t get too many snaps, but when they were in, they played really well.”
Mercer Thatcher found the endzone three times as the starters gradually came out of the game. Thatcher’s last touchdown was a pass to Cayden Brown.
The defense forced four turnovers in the half, two interceptions by Damaria’e Baker, a forced fumble and a scoop and score by Brian Murph.
Derek Hubbard and Conley Hamblin were the benefactors of two of the turnovers scoring on the short field created by the defense.
Derby’s first play in their own territory came after the opening kickoff put them at their own 42-yard line.
The Panthers rounded out the scoring with a big run by Braxton Clark.
Salina South finished a long drive on a touchdown throw into the corner of the endzone to avoid the shutout.
Despite the late points, Clark was pleased with the performance of the defense that limited the Cougar offense.
“We got a short field on offense for most of the night,” Clark said. “I thought our defense played lights out.”
According to Clark, the team is finding success but is still not where they want to be.
“We just have to keep climbing,” Clark said. “We are not there yet, and the team knows it. We need to keep bonding as a team and creating that depth as the season goes on as injuries come up.”
Derby will face Hutchinson on the road in week five. Kickoff from Gowans Stadium is slated for 7 pm on Friday, Oct. 1.