Electrical engineer by day and sports journalist by night.
The combination has given Craig Stout the best of both worlds, working at Mid-Continent Controls in Derby and also breaking down film and writing for Arrowhead Pride.
Stout, who has lived here for 13 years, began work in Derby and the website near the same time. Scott Pioli had just been hired as Kansas City Chiefs general manager and Todd Haley soon took over as head coach.
Stout’s grandfather was a longtime football coach in Humboldt, Kan., giving him a big part of his background in the game. While he didn’t play the game as much, he also had a passion for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Once the management and coaching changes took place in 2008, it opened the door to his involvement with Arrowhead Pride. He saw a change from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense and his life in film study soon began.
“There were a lot of questions about player fits and how these guys related [to the schemes],” he said. “… I started reading more and discovering more. I started writing for the site in 2009 as the defensive guy. I wanted to help everybody understand the methodology behind the switches and what players were supposed to be doing.”
Brighter days have since shined on the Chiefs franchise, winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 1969. Stout and his co-workers have seen a similar rise, amassing over 140,000 followers on Twitter and 166,000 on Facebook.
“I always joke that I felt like it was the same 50 people talking to each other on the website [when I first started],” he said. “Now we have somebody new every single day. We have a constant influx of new people who want to read and see what we have to say.”
While the website’s editor does attend press conferences in Kansas City, most of the staff’s work is done remotely.
“It’s what the luxury of writing for Arrowhead Pride affords you,” Stout said. “A lot of beat writers aren’t necessarily diving into a lot of film study or explaining some of the whys [on the field]. It’s not that these guys can’t do it, because they can. They do a lot more with press conferences, talking to coaches and talking to players.”
The content created by Stout and his fellow writers drives content year-round. However, a newer project tied to the NFL Draft has become one of their prized possessions.
Arrowhead Pride launched a draft guide that previews 225 prospects, analyzing potential fits for the Chiefs and studies of their collegiate film. This year’s guide (available by purchase) includes 302 pages of content. It gives in-depth player analysis for every position group.
“Three of us that work on it are a part of Arrowhead Pride,” he said. “We’re guys who grew up loving the draft and the evaluation process. We want to figure out the type of fit and players that are coming out of college and forming our own opinions.”
The website got a feather in its cap with the Chiefs first three draft picks last spring. Mecole Hardman (Georgia, second round), Juan Thornhill (Virginia, second round) and Khalen Saunders (Western Illinois, third round) were all deemed by its staff as strong fits in Kansas City.
“We actually had Saunders as the 84th player in the draft guide and he was taken in that spot,” Stout said. “We lined up perfectly with that … We’re hoping for that kind of success again this year and it’s a great marketing tool for us.”
Stout mentioned that the SB Nation (parent company of Arrowhead Pride) for the Indianapolis Colts does something similar, but not many dive that deep into pre-draft previews.
“It’s a fun thing we did for the first time last year and it blew up into a big, big deal. It’s blown up to an even bigger deal. It’s been a fun experience and it was something we were already doing in our free time anyway. We wanted to put something together for fans to be able to buy.”