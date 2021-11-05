The Derby offense stayed true to form in the 63-26 regional win over Wichita East on Nov. 5
Junior running back Dylan Edwards scored six touchdowns, including a five-yard score on the first Panther drive. Edwards also found the end zone on a pass play and a punt return which has become almost routine in the last few weeks of the season.
The only thing really out of character was an opponent that put pressure on the Panthers early. Wichita East used big plays and some Derby penalties to claw back into the game early.
“I talked to the team about how good we could be if we cleaned all of that stuff up,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “I think that they understand that it takes the full four days of practice to sharpen the sword and get where we know we can be, but we are not there yet."
Derby took a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter with a pair of Edwards scores. A 28-yard touchdown pass by Wichita East followed by a 68-yard touchdown kept the game within reach.
“We gave up two or three big plays right at the beginning of the game, which kind of hurt us and made it feel like it was going to be a track meet."
There was no panic from the Derby sideline as senior quarterback Mercer Thatcher kept the confidence high for the Panther offense.
“I said that we are not going to get stopped,” Thatcher said. “We did our absolute best today, and we still can work on stuff to get better for next week.”
A pair of Derby scores, including a 65-yard punt return by Edwards, put the Panthers up 35-12 with just under four minutes to go in the half.
The Wichita East drive started around midfield and knocked on the doorstep of inching back into the game with the ball inside the red zone.
The Panthers forced a turnover on downs with a pass breakup by junior linebacker Roman Boden and a dropped pass in the end zone on fourth down, which increased the energy for the Panthers.
“It was awesome to get that stop because it gets the crowd going, and it gets us going,” Bowden said. “Everyone just rallies behind it. We build on that and add to the scoreboard.”
After the ensuing possession forced Derby to punt, the Panther defense stayed strong and forced a Wichita East punt.
Derby blocked the punt, which gave the Panthers a chance to ultimately put the game away at the end of the first half. The Panthers had to settle for a field goal, but senior kicker Scott Simmons was hit late, stopping the clock and rekindling the Derby drive.
Edwards punched it in with a nine-yard run with one second remaining in the half to hold a 42-12 lead into the locker room.
Mercer Thatcher finished with two touchdowns, including a pass to senior tight end Drake Thatcher on the first play of the third quarter.
Junior Brock Zerger rounded out the Derby scoring with a gritty ten-yard run in which he lowered the shoulder on a defender to fight his way to the end zone.
Derby forced three crucial turnovers, including an interception by Boden on the opening Wichita East drive.
“I got my normal pass drop and saw the wide receiver was running a hitch route,” Boden said. “I looked at the quarterback and saw the ball and got it.”
All three turnovers resulted in Derby touchdowns.
Limiting the Wichita East offense’s big-play ability was the key for the Panther defense. Derby limited the damage but all touchdown came off plays over 25-yards.
The Blue Aces scored twice in the second half on a 56-yard screen pass in the third quarter and a 37-yard pass in the fourth quarter. The 26 points were the most scored on Derby since week seven.
Derby will host Lawrence Free State on Nov. 12.