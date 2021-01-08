Playing its first game of the second semester, Derby boys basketball decided to raise its voice prior to Friday night’s tip at Maize South. Nearly its entire roster took a knee during the National Anthem, making them one of the few groups of Kansas high school athletes to take a ”stand” at that time.
Senior Blake Chadwick spoke at the conclusion of its 60-55 loss to Maize South, expressing that the decision was to draw attention to racial injustice.
“We did not do this because the NBA players and other pro athletes are,” he said. “We did this because we feel that this is ultimately bigger than basketball. This was a way for us to use our voice.”
Head coach Brett Flory also confirmed in post game that it was a player-driven decision.
A decision that Chadwick said is representative of the stand they want to take part in.
“We are the future, so why not take a stand for what we believe in?”