If someone blinked inside Panther Stadium on Friday night, they might have missed a Derby touchdown.
Derby (5-2) scored three touchdowns in its first six plays of the game, kicking off a 62-0 rout of visiting Wichita Southeast (1-6). It was coach Brandon Clark crew’s first shutout of the season and its sixth over the last three seasons.
“We talked about keeping the momentum going and we were able to do that,” Clark said. “Our kids played well.”
If someone blinked inside Panther Stadium on Friday night, they might have missed a Derby touchdown.
Derby obliterated Wichita Southeast, 62-0, in its 2020 playoff opener. Don't miss the recap, photo gallery or highlights of the Panther win.
Check out scores from across Kansas in our Week 9 update.
That scoring spree began with its sophomore running back just 15 seconds in the game. Dylan Edwards broke free for a 67-yard run and a 7-0 Derby lead. After Edwards picked up his second score on its next possession, quarterback Lem Wash connected with Reid Liston for back-to-back touchdowns and a 28-0 lead with 1:53 left in the first quarter.
“When you have to account for Lem and Dylan and our offensive line is starting to click, our running game becomes pretty special,” Clark added.
As if teams didn’t have enough trouble with Derby’s backfield already, it flexed its offensive muscles with the addition of freshman Derek Hubbard in the second quarter.
Edwards, Hubbard and Wash lined up together through much of the second quarter, leading to a pair of touchdowns from the freshman running back.
After Hubbard scored for the first time, the first of three Derby interceptions all but finished Wichita Southeast. Senior Jace Jenkins picked off quarterback Isaiah Rodriguez and returned it to the Golden Buffalo 17-yard line.
It set up Hubbard for his second touchdown, scoring on the first play of the drive and making it 41-0 Derby less than four minutes into the second quarter.
“[Derek] is a tremendous running back,” Clark said. “You’re going to see a lot of him and Dylan next year. He’s our backup right now and he’s a freshman and special too.”
Derby’s efficiency was spectacular, scoring nine touchdowns while just running 30 plays.
Wichita Southeast found a brief spark when a Joel Underwood run took it inside the Derby 40-yard line. Penalties derailed its hope of advancing much further and its 4th-down desperation heave ended up in the hands of senior safety Cason Lindsey.
Derby’s defense obliterated Wichita Southeast’s offense, limiting it to 44 yards of total offense. That includes 30 rushing yards on 28 carries.
“Our defense swarmed [their ball carriers] and we’ve got some momentum going into next week,” Clark said. “Hopefully we can keep building on it.”
Edwards scored his third and final touchdown on a 35-yard run, giving Derby a 48-0 lead in the final two minutes before halftime.
Due to a running clock in the second half, Derby let its reserves play the remainder of the game. Backup quarterback Brock Zerger gave it a 55-0 lead on a 29-yard run, while sophomore defensive lineman Leshaon Davis intercepted a Rodriguez pitch on a sweep and ran it back for a score.
DERBY: 28 20 7 7— 62
WICHITA SE: 0 0 0 0— 0
1Q—
D: Edwards 67-yard run (Jesseph kick)… 7-0
D: Edwards 2-yard run (Jesseph kick)… 14-0
D: Wash 20-yard pass to Liston (Jesseph kick)… 21-0
D: Wash 21-yard pass to Liston (Simmons kick)… 28-0
2Q—
D: Hubbard 15-yard run (PAT missed)… 34-0
D: Hubbard 17-yard run (Simmons kick)… 41-0
D: Edwards 35-yard run (Simmons kick)… 48-0
3Q—
D: Zerger 29-yard run (Jesseph kick)… 55-0
4Q—
D: Davis 34-yard interception return (Jesseph kick)… 62-0
TEAM STATISTICS
Passing: Lem Wash, 3-3-95-2; Conley Hamblin, 0-1-0-0
Rushing: Dylan Edwards, 8-159-3; Derek Hubbard, 7-60-2; Brock Zerger, 1-29-1; Lem Wash, 3-10; Conley Hamblin, 1-5
Receiving: Drake Thatcher, 1-54; Liston, 2-41-2