Campus opened the game with a lot of energy on Feb. 18. With the Lady Colts leading 9-7, head coach Dan Harrison called a timeout to give his team a chance to take a deep breath and relax.
That is all the Lady Panthers needed to settle into the game and go on an 18-0 run that bled into the second quarter. Derby was nearly unstoppable the rest of the way in a 63-25 victory.
“Sometimes, you just have to take a deep breath,” Harrison said. “They came out and were all over, excited and the gym was going crazy. We just had to calm down a little bit. It was all defensive, we were missing some assignments, and we missed some bunnies on offense. We were a little more patient, and we ran away with it.”
The Lady Panther offense kept the Campus zone defense in motion with ball movement to find the easy shot. Skip passes and quick passes around the perimeter wore down the Campus defenders, creating open threes and easy baskets inside the paint.
With Derby taking a comfortable position at the break leading 43-18, the Lady Panthers could rest its starters and rotate extra players into the game. Harrison saw an opportunity to reward his players with some added time on the court.
“That was important at this point of the season,” Harrison said. “All of the girls on the bench have been working hard in practice. When you have a team like this, and the game is won, it is not about stats but about we over me, and we keep pushing that this season.”
According to Harrison, there are still some things that the Panthers can tune up heading into the final games of the season.
“We just need a little tuning up, gain more confidence and have some people step up,” Harrison said. “Defensively, we just need a little better talk. Sometimes we get quiet and assume what a teammate is doing, but you can’t do that. You always have to talk early and loud.”
DERBY 20 23 13 7 63
CAMPUS 9 9 1 7 25
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 18, White 15, Boettjer 9, Hopson 7, Archer 5, Wilson 4, Smith 3, Karel 2.
LADY COLTS: Tindall 13,Smith 4, Free 3, Hubbard 3, Rardin 2.
Communication the fuel in win over Newton
Communication by all players on the court helped the Lady Panthers seal their fifth win in a row in a 67-14 drubbing over Newton.
“We have been focusing on it in practice; vocal pressure is almost as good as ball pressure,” Harrison said. “Hearing your teammates gives you confidence, trust, and it is easy to recover. It’s one of those little winning pieces we are trying to fit into the puzzle going forward.”
Derby had clear communication throughout the team, which led to easy assists to an open player.
Four Lady Panther players benefited from ball movement in the win. Sophomore Naomi White (16), senior Jada Hopson (15), senior Tatum Boettjer (12) and junior Maryn Archer (11) all finished in double digits.
The defensive prowess of the Lady Panthers haunted the Railers from the opening jump. Derby started the game in a full-court press and had a pair of quick points off turnovers to force Newton to call a timeout 52 seconds into the game.
“It makes the game a lot easier,” Harrison said. “It is hard for any team to overcome that hole. It just hits them, and we just kept putting the pressure on.”
That defense held the Lady Railers to four second-half points in the ballgame as Derby forced steals on errant Newton passes.
Senior Hayley Loewen was responsible for half of Newton’s points with seven. Freshman Amaree Henderson scored five while Junior Olivia Antonowich rounded out the Lady Railer scoring with two.
DERBY 18 21 23 5 67
NEWTON 5 5 2 2 14
LADY PANTHERS: White 16, Hopson 15, Boettjer 12, Archer 11, Brown 8, Wilson 3, Smith 2.
LADY RAILERS: Loewen 7, Henderson 5, Antonowich 2.