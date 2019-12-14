Playing five games in the first 10 days of the season can be a blessing and a curse.
For a young, but talented Derby roster, it’s accepting both possibilities as they work in new rotations.
Derby (2-1) overcame a scoring drought of over six minutes in the third quarter, holding off Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 46-35. Senior Sydney Nilles and freshman Addy Brown each scored 11 points, while freshman Maryn Archer added 10 points.
“We’re having some growing pains and I predicted that we would,” coach Jodie Karsak said. “We’ve got a whole new crew… it’s an opportunity for our returners to step up and we do have some tremendous freshmen. Now the question becomes how we’re going to mesh it all together.”
The Lady Panthers saw a seven-point halftime lead fall to 24-22 with 4:08 remaining in the third quarter.
Karsak’s squad nearly squashed Kapaun’s hopes of a comeback at the start of the fourth quarter. It opened the final period with nine unanswered, which came courtesy of an 18-5 scoring run after its opponents had made it a two-point game.
Getting good looks amongst its scoring droughts, Nilles said she has emphasized to the younger players to keep looking for opportunities.
“I’ve been talking to Maryn, Addy and Tatum a lot and to remind them to keep shooting,” she said. “… They will fall and these [ruts] will still happen sometimes. It might mean though that we need to put in some more time after practice just to get that confidence going.”
DERBY: 12 12 9 13— 46
KMC: 7 10 10 8— 35
LADY PANTHERS: Nilles 11, Brown 11, Archer 10, Mills 5, Boettjer 4, Schomp 3, Archer 2.
CRUSADERS: Gimino 10, Anciaux 9, Jacobs 6, Dalian 5, Ayala 5.
Derby unable to answer McPherson’s second-half run
The night of Dec. 9, 2016 might just paint a perfect example of where Derby basketball currently sits.
That evening represented the last time (27-straight home wins) that the Lady Panthers fell on their home court. Much like that team and its representation of both under and upperclassmen, Friday night’s 49-40 loss to McPherson represented where Derby will need to grow.
“‘Welcome to varsity basketball,’” coach Jodie Karsak said of her postgame message. “[McPherson] is a state-caliber team. Chris [Strathman] always has them executing well and they understand where they’re going to get their shots from. They don’t panic and take care of the ball well.”
Senior Sydney Nilles led Derby with 12 points and freshman Addy Brown and sophomore Tatum Boettjer each added seven points in the first loss of the season.
The game brought a mixed bag of emotions for a young, but skillful group.
Junior Katelyn Kennedy and freshman Maryn Archer each hit a 3 to give Derby a 27-18 lead shortly into the third quarter. The mark was its biggest lead of the game.
However, a McPherson lineup that was without three starters didn’t falter under pressure.
The Bullpups rallied with an 11-0 run over the remainder of the third quarter. Karsak’s squad didn’t convert on any baskets inside the 3-point line over those eight minutes.
A 12-of-23 performance from the free-throw line proved costly as Derby was unable to take a lead in the fourth quarter.
“We started to panic a little bit,” Karsak said of the McPherson run. “We were trying to get the ball inside… we got some great looks and we got to the foul line, but we only made 12 of those.”
MACPH: 11 5 15 18— 49
DERBY: 7 14 7 12— 40
BULLPUPS: Pyle 12, Beam 10, Schmid 9, Malm 8, Cooks 7, Labertew 3.
LADY PANTHERS: Nilles 12, Brown 7, Boettjer 7, Archer 5, Mills 3, Kennedy 4, Schomp 2.
Three reach double figures in Derby’s blowout vs. Ark City
Freshman Maryn Archer scored 18 points and was one of three to reach double figures in Derby’s 81-21 win over Ark City. Senior Heather Mills scored a career-high 16 points, while freshman Addy Brown added 15 points in the victory.
“Tonight was about showing who we are,” coach Jodie Karsak said. “This is a whole new team, but we wanted to start [making] our identity. We’ve got the athletes to get up and down the floor.”
Derby’s point total matches its best output since the start of last season. The score, coincidentally, also came against Ark City in its 81-13 win on Dec. 4, 2018.
Archer and Brown combined for 15 of Derby’s first 19 points and it overwhelmed an undermanned Ark City roster. It made 14 of their first 20 shots, opening up a 33-12 lead after the first eight minutes. It also forced 14 first-half turnovers, scoring 19 points off the Ark City miscues.
“Every night, it could be anybody,” Karsak said of their scoring. “That’s what could make this team really special because you’re going to have to guard everybody.”
The Bulldogs were held scoreless over the first 5:32 of the third quarter, allowing the Lady Panthers to open a 69-17 lead.
Derby finished the game with nearly as many made shots (34) as Ark City had in attempts (38). Its opposition didn’t score in the fourth quarter, finishing off the win for Karsak’s crew.
Espy Daniels scored 12 points to lead Ark City, however, all of its other players combined to shoot just 3-of-31 from the field.
DERBY: 33 17 24 7— 81
AKCTY: 12 5 4 0— 21
LADY PANTHERS: Archer 18, Mills 16, Brown 15, Kennedy 9, Svymbersky 8, Nilles 7, Schomp 4, Boettjer 4.
BULLDOGS: Daniels 12, Ruyle 5, Burley 2, Brewer 2.