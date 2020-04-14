For the first time since its 1977 season finale against Blackwell (Okla.), Derby football will play an out-of-state team.
Derby will host Newcastle (Okla.) on Sept. 4, 2020, while it’ll return the favor and head southwest of Oklahoma City on Sept. 3, 2021.
“We’ve played a lot of the same teams over the years, but those teams have switched coaches,” Derby coach Brandon Clark said. “You get a sense of some new identities and playing different offenses and defenses. With this game, we’ve never played them and we haven’t played any of the teams they’ve played. We really can’t do much of a team comparison, so it’s going to be fun, especially with it being week one for us.”
Both coaches looked for an opportunity to add some flare to their schedule and found a mutual schedule opening of week one for Derby and the second game of the season for Newcastle.
“You really don’t hear of Oklahoma schools playing Kansas, but we’re on a four-day [school] week,” Newcastle coach Jeff Brickman said. “We’ll be able to travel in a morning to Derby and not have to stay the night or anything like that. For us it’s an easy thing.”
Clark’s relationship with Brickman dates back to 2010 when he was working near Moore, Okla. The two have kept in touch, including sending their teams to the team camps at the University of Tulsa. Brickman also is a close acquaintance of Greg Peterson, who was the wide receivers coach at Kansas State when Clark was on the roster.
Newcastle is a Class 4A school in the Sooner State and is preparing to play its fourth season under Brickman. He has made previous coaching stops at Moore and Southmoore High School (Okla.) as well as Oklahoma Baptist University.
It is coming off a 4-6 season, including wins over Blanchard, Clinton, Chickasha, and Elk City. A season-ending injury to starting quarterback Andrew Shumard dealt a massive blow after a 2-2 start to the season. It lost three of its final four games, finishing 3-4 in district play.
“We were well on our way to making a big push in the right direction,” he said. “We had just upset two top-5 teams. We were 2-0 in district and almost won a third-straight before losing our quarterback for the season. Then we finished 1-3 down the stretch.”
The Racers are a near 50/50 offense, giving a slight edge to their running game (58 percent of their plays in 2019). They’re amidst a rebuild, but will bring back 18 of 22 starters this fall. That includes its quarterback from last year and leading returning rusher Casey Porter (159 carries, 969 yards, seven touchdowns).
The school has approximately 700 students and 60-65 varsity football players. Brickman also indicated it’s located in a rapidly developing area that will push it to a Class 5A school in the next cycle.
“It’s best to play a team [like Derby] that has a lot more students than you do early in the season,” Brickman said. “Depth isn’t as much as a concern at that time. Whenever you play teams like that toward the end of the season, you may have three to five guys out and the guys that replace them are a lot better at a bigger school.”
While the two schools have never met in season, Brickman said Derby always caught his eye at the team camps at Tulsa.
“We’d see this green team and you could just tell there is something different about how the kids carried themselves,” Brickman said. “They play with that winning culture that you try to establish. You know that Coach Clark does everything the right way and holds everyone accountable. When you’re at a program like that … it’s a special [place] for high school footballfor sure.”