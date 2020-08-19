The defending state champions in Class 5A and 6A will face off to open 2020.
Derby will travel to Mill Valley on Friday, Sept. 4, to replace a previously canceled game with Newcastle (Okla.). The matchup will be the third between the two schools, having split the first two games in 2014 (Derby, 35-14) and 2015 (Mill Valley, 27-20).
After seeing schedules changed due to COVID-19 and different requirements via league or state mandates, the two schools connected for a game and it was officially agreed on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
“To play a team of their caliber in week 1 is exciting and nerve-racking at the same time,” coach Brandon Clark said. “We have to make sure we’re ready to go.”
Derby’s game was called off after health department requirements were too strict to make the trip. Mill Valley was originally scheduled to play Gardner-Edgerton for its first game, but schedule shifts opened up a week 1 date to face Derby.
History of both programs speaks for itself. Derby is coming off back-to-back state championships and has played in six of the last seven title games in Class 6A. Mill Valley, who won its first title in 2015, has played played in two championship games since and won both.
Family and team connections make the game noteworthy as well. Mill Valley is coached by Clark’s cousin, Joel Applebee. They were college roommates at Kansas State and Applebee was on the Derby staff for four years (2006-2009) before taking the Mill Valley job.
Ian Nichols, a Derby graduate, is also on the Jaguar staff.
“It’s always exciting to play Joel,” Clark said. “Our staffs are really good friends and we hang out all the time. Ian is a guy we coached and a lot of members are staff were here when he played… Everyone loves Joel in Derby too and if they’re not rooting for us, they’re rooting for Mill Valley.”
