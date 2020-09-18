Reid Liston made no secret of Derby’s discontent over the past two weeks.
Seeing a 26-game winning streak come to an end and a struggle to put Newton away didn’t make the 2021 senior class very happy. Week three brought a date with Bishop Carroll, providing an opportunity to calm the waters.
The Panthers capitalized on their opportunity.
Derby (2-1) scored 28 unanswered points, leading it to a fifth-straight win over its Sedgwick County foe. The 35-21 win was both a sigh of relief, but a reminder of the program they want to be moving forward.
“There was a lot more intensity [in practice] this week,” Liston said. “We didn’t want to come out like we did last week, especially against a good team like this.”
Senior quarterback Lem Wash connected on three touchdown passes. Junior tight end Drake Thatcher added his first-career varsity touchdown, while Liston added nine catches for 139 yards and two scores.
Brandon Clark said he and his staff wanted to simplify things ahead of Friday night. The longtime coach wanted his players to play loose as they looked to find their rhythm this fall.
It didn’t necessarily come easily in the first half, seeing 7-7 on the scoreboard as they went into the locker room. Wash was dealt his second pick-six in as many weeks as Matthew Morrell gave Bishop Carroll a 7-0 lead on a 47-yard return just inside the second quarter. Wash was able to answer, finding Thatcher on a 27-yard touchdown pass.
Dylan Edwards appeared to have scored on an 11-yard pass ahead of halftime, however, a holding penalty kept Derby out of the end zone before the break.
Derby ate nearly five minutes off the clock to start the third quarter, scoring on its opening drive. The four-yard touchdown pass was the first between Wash and Liston.
While the offense may have been stagnant to open the game, the defense was the exact opposite. Derby’s defense especially excelled against the run, holding a normally dominant Bishop Carroll run game to just 131 yards on 31 carries.
Looking to put its foot on the gas pedal after the Liston touchdown catch, senior linebacker Luke Stewart met Bishop Carroll quarterback Aiden Niedens for a fourth-down sack inside Derby territory.
“We left the locker room [before the game] and coaches let the linebackers talk to the team,” Clark said. “… Those guys came out fired up. They played well and they played physical.”
Wash later answered with his lone rushing touchdown of the night, giving the Panthers a 21-7 lead with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter.
The defense capitalized yet again in the fourth quarter, shutting down Golden Eagle running back Hunter Trail on fourth-and-short at its own 32-yard line. The turnover on downs was the exclamation point Derby needed to finish the fourth quarter.
Liston took a crossing route 44 yards to give Derby a three-score lead with 6:04 remaining.
“Minus that first catch [and early fumble], he had a great game and he didn’t let that shake him,” Clark said. “Reid is a great kid and one of our go-to guys. I was proud of him and glad to see him have that success.”
Bishop Carroll added two late fourth-quarter touchdowns, which were its first offensive scores against Clark’s crew in two years. Last year’s date ended in a 21-0 Derby shutout.