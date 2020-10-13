Since 2017, Derby has been an unbreakable thorn in Maize’s side.
Maize (6-0) carries an 18-3 record against AVCTL-I schools over that span. That is also an 18-0 record against schools not named Derby (3-1) and, for a third year in a row, it brings an undefeated record of six or more wins into the matchup. The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. from Maize.
“Having watched the film, Maize is improving in every game they’ve played,” Derby coach Brandon Clark said. “They have a couple of more weeks under their belt and you can tell they’re postseason ready right now.”
Derby will possibly encounter the most dynamic offense under 10th-year coach Gary Guzman. Wichita Heights transfer running back Josh Sanders (5-5, 168) has taken the league by storm, scoring 18 total touchdowns and 12 over the last three games.
Size hasn’t been a problem for the talented back and Clark said it presents a challenge for Derby’s defense.
“He’s got a great center of gravity,” Clark said. “He makes people miss and he does a great job with yards after contact. He’s the ultimate back.”
The Eagles offense, which is led by sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson, is also able to stretch the field with its passing game, making Sanders even more dangerous in space.
“With teams who don’t have a passing game, you could stack the box and account for a few extra hats there,” Clark said. “Their receivers are so good and their quarterback can throw the ball, so you have to cover the whole field and it opens it up for [Sanders] too.”
Having had time to rewatch last Friday’s trip to Campus, Clark said he was happy with how his roster got stronger as the game progressed. However, with an almost certain four-quarter game coming this week, he said a full week of practice (only two days last week) is critical.
It’s also a situation where Derby will more than likely be calling on its depth. It had up to five or six wide receivers out against Campus and two more defensive injuries will present opportunities in the linebacker corps and secondary.
The wide receiver corps will likely bounce back with a few additions this week, but Clark and his staff understands everyone has to be ready to go.
“It’s just practice reps,” Clark said. “It seemed like we were just a step off sometimes. If we can get a full week of practice and get a little better conditioning, it’s going to help out with that.”
2020 DERBY FOOTBALL STATISTICS (THROUGH WEEK 6)
PASSING
Lem Wash, 38-of-57 (66.6%), 495 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT
RUSHING
Dylan Edwards, 78 carries, 651 yards, 7 TD, 1 FUM
Lem Wash, 78 carries, 450 yards, 8 TD, 1 FUM
RECEIVING
Reid Liston, 15 catches, 184 yards, 2 TD, 1 FUM
Dylan Edwards, 10 catches, 167 yards, 1 TD
Drake Thatcher, 4 catches, 53 yards, 1 TD
Mercer Thatcher, 3 catches, 49 yards
DEFENSE
Coleson Syring, 1 fumble recovery
Samuel Same, 1 fumble recovery
Jack Hileman, 1 interception
TEAM STATISTICS
1,732 yards of offense (433 ypg)
1,242 rushing yards (310 ypg)
486 passing yards (122.5 ypg)
3rd down conversions: 19-of-44 (43.1%)
4th down conversions: 9-of-15 (60.0%)
Opponent total yards: 1,251 (312.75 ypg)
Opponent rushing yards: 577 yards (144.2 ypg)
Opponent passing yards: 674 yards (168.5 ypg)
Opponent 3rd downs: 17-of-45 (37.7%)
Opponent 4th downs: 3-of-11 (27.2%)