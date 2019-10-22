Brandon Clark feels like it couldn’t have been drawn up much better.
For the second-straight year, Derby (7-0) and Maize (7-0) will meet with undefeated records in pursuit of an AVCTL-I crown and perfect finish heading into the state playoffs. The Panthers won the 2018 meeting, 35-21, and have won four-straight against their league rival.
“It’s perfect timing because with this type of preparation [one week before the playoffs], everyone is going to be locked in,” Clark said. “We’ll be ready to go.”
The game will also serve as Senior Night for the football team and all other fall athletics. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
Led by running back and Kansas commit Caden Cox, Maize will bring what is likely the deepest offense Derby has seen on Friday. The senior was held to 73 yards in its 26-8 win at Salina Central last week, but its offense is still averaging 44 points per game.
After watching the multi-faceted back total 146 yards in their tilt last fall, Clark said Cox has his full attention.
“He’s a tough runner,” Clark said. “He doesn’t want to go down at all and he’ll do everything in his power [to stay upright]. He runs with great effort and he’s a hard-nosed player.”
Senior quarterback Camden Jurgensen stepped in for longtime starter Caleb Grill and has two bonafide weapons on the edge in seniors Preven Christon and KJ Hampton.
“They have a lot of good RPOs [run-pass options],” Clark said. “If you take away the run post snap, they’ll throw the ball … they’ve got a smart quarterback who can handle it and some wide receivers who can go through traffic and catch a ball.”
Prior to taking the Maize job in May 2011, Gary Guzman spent 20 years in the City League at Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Wichita Southeast. The longtime coach spent six years with the Buffaloes and they played Clark’s crew five times through his tenure. He is 2-11 all-time against Derby, giving it the last AVCTL-I regular season loss at Panther Stadium.
2019 Derby football statistics (through week 7)
PASSING
Grant Adler, 43-of-68 (63%), 735 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT
Lem Wash, 17-of-32 (73%), 283 yards, 4 TD
RUSHING
Tre Washington, 99 carries, 801 yards, 14 TD
Grant Adler, 56 carries, 490 yards, 8 TD
Lem Wash, 42 carries, 479 yards, 10 TD
Dylan Edwards, 27 carries, 217 yards, 0 TD
RECEIVING
Jacob Karsak, 15 catches, 329 yards, 3 TD
Cavion Walker, 12 catches, 198 yards, 2 TD
Reid Liston, 10 catches, 156 yards, 2 TD
Tre Washington, 9 catches, 133 yards, 4 TD
Davin Simms, 7 catches, 103 yards, 0 TD
DEFENSE
Tanner Knox, 3 INT, 1 FR
Terry Ginyard, 2 INT
Brecken Kooser, 1 INT, 1 FR
Ladell Clemons, Coleson Syring 1 INT
Daniel Archer and Jack Hileman, 2 FR
Cole Minton, Jace Jenkins, Trent Voth, Tyler Dorsey, Reid Liston 1 FR
TEAM STATISTICS
3,119 yards of offense (445 ypg)
2,106 rushing yards (300 ypg)
1,013 passing yards (144 ypg)
3rd down conversions: 20-for-43 (46%)
4th down conversions: 7-for-19 (36%)
Opponent total yards: 1,251 (178 ypg)
Opponent rushing yards: 546 (78 ypg)
Opponent passing yards: 705 (100 ypg)
Opponent 3rd down: 21-for-92 (22%)
Opponent 4th down: 10-for-22 (45%)