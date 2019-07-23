Derby football closed its busiest stretch of the summer following a trip to the 7-on-7 Southwest Elite Showcase in Springdale, Ark., team camp at the high school and a scrimmage against Bishop Carroll.
“After Panther Pride, we’ve been working on 7-on-7 so we’re getting our football stuff in too,” senior wide receiver Aaron Larson said. “Then we had team camp this week, so we got a lot of football in even without the Tulsa camp.”
Teams split up into two-deep offenses and defenses and shared opposite ends of the Derby High School practice field.
While it wasn’t a full-contact scrimmage, Larson said it’s valuable to see how the Panther offense stands against a formidable foe.
“It gives a great boost because in normal practices we just go against our defense every time,” Larson said. “They know our plays and can read it since we go against them every day. Being able to go against new people, new faces and running our plays without knowing what’s coming is nice.”
The Panthers did have a handful of players missing due to various summer commitments, but saw an already explosive offense and developing defense mature against the Golden Eagles.
Derby will now resume its final week of Panther Pride before participating in its annual boot camp from
Aug. 5-9.
There is a limited coach/athlete contact window that is now open until Aug. 3. Beginning the following day, coaches may only participate in workout/non-sport specific conditioning training with athletes. That goes through Aug. 18, which is the day before fall practices begin.