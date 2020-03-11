Survive and advance.
With only a combined 78 points through four quarters and the first overtime period, points were at a premium between Derby and SM Northwest.
Even without a field goal in the second overtime, the Lady Panthers (21-2) held their opponent scoreless in the final four minutes, utilizing five free throws in their state quarterfinal win.
Seniors Heather Mills and Sydney Nilles, along with freshman Maryn Archer, each scored eight points in Derby’s 44-39 win over SM Northwest.
With the win, Derby will advance to its fourth-straight Final Four and play Liberal (23-0) on Friday at 3:00 p.m. for a spot in the state championship game.
“We really wanted to use the clock to our advantage and I’m a big proponent of that,” coach Jodie Karsak said. “We got at a lead and we made it where they had to foul us and make us knock down some free throws.”
The Cougars (18-5) held possession at the end of regulation and the first overtime, but were unable to convert at either opportunity.
Much like Saturday’s sub-state championship game against Dodge City, Nilles was held off the floor due to early foul trouble. In need of a spark, Nilles nailed a 3 to open overtime and give Derby a 38-35 lead with 2:45 remaining. The Lady Panthers didn’t trail over the final 8:37 of regulation and overtime.
“I knew I needed to step up,” Nilles said. “I knew if someone could hit that big shot, we could get people rolling again.”
Derby held SM Northwest post Kennedy Taylor (14 points, 14 rebounds) to 3-of-13 shooting, but the junior kept its hopes alive at the free-throw line. She tied the game at 39-39 from the charity stripe. Taylor also narrowly missed the game-winner at the end of the first overtime.
“We knew everything was going to go through her,” Karsak said. “... Where she got us [most] was with offensive rebounds. We were really preaching to box out and get rebounds down the stretch.”
Derby’s defense took over in the final four minutes.
Nilles, who is one of four seniors playing in her fourth-straight state tournament, credited Karsak for keeping her teammates calm amidst the chaos of an overtime game at state.
“We have total faith in her,” Nilles said. “... She believes in us no matter what the competition is and that really helps us.”
SMNW: 4 11 12 8 4 0 — 39
DERBY: 14 5 7 9 4 5 — 44
COUGARS: Taylor 14, Grampsas 13, Elfrink 4, Harris-Webster 3, Dunn 2.
LADY PANTHERS: Nilles 8, Mills 8, Archer 8, Brown 6, Schomp 5.