Brett Flory asked to sit down in postgame and who could blame him?
Trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half, Derby (9-7, 6-5 in league) fought off a young, but deep Maize South roster for a 67-63 win in overtime. Juniors Jameer Clemons and Fontaine Williams anchored its rally, scoring a combined 34 points in the second half and 19 and 25, respectively, in the win.
The Panthers had to fend off a rally of the visiting Mavericks after seeing their 53-46 lead fall to a 56-56 tie at the end of regulation. Junior Amari Thomas gave Derby its push it needed in overtime, scoring six of his eight points.
After starting its season 2-4, the Panthers have now won seven of their last 10 games and also moved to 6-1 on their home floor.
“We talked about that in the locker room and three weeks ago this would not have been possible,” coach Brett Flory said. “We didn’t have the resolve to do this. We faced the adversity of the first half and then to do that again in overtime would have been too much… we have some fight to us now and it’s the right time to have it.”
Maize South’s do-it-all, 6-foot-5 forward Javan Buchanan dropped 15 points to push its lead to 31-19 at halftime. Second half? Two points and zero in overtime.
Flory said Derby clamped down in its pressure in the second half, focusing on more man-to-man sets. They were also able to clean up the glass, responding from at least nine first-half points that came after Maize South offensive rebounds.
“If we had them miss, it was hard to track down [based off earlier sets] the rebound because they’d have us in a 2-on-1 or 3-on-2 situation,” Flory said. “They’re bigger than us to start with, so having individual responsibility, knowing who your man is and getting the board really helped us.”
A span of six-straight points from Clemons helped give Derby a 42-40 lead before Isaiah Atwater hit a 3 to give Maize South a one-point leading going into the fourth quarter.
It represented just over 90 seconds of basketball where it held a lead over the final 12 minutes.
The stretch was representative of Clemons growth specifically, scoring 17 of his 19 points in the second half.
“Jameer has been a junkyard dog, especially over the last couple of games,” Flory said. “He has made some big-time plays. Fontaine made some of the best point-guard plays that he has made. We know he can make shots, but tonight he didn’t take many bad ones at all.”
vs. Maize South (Feb. 24)—
MAIZE SOUTH: 15 16 12 13 6— 62
DERBY: 9 10 23 14 11— 67
MAVERICKS: Buchanan 17, Fitchpatrick 11, Askren 10, Clyne 9, Atwater 8, Shields 5, Queen 2.
PANTHERS: Williams 25, Clemons 19, Ray 9, Thomas 8, Brown 2, Chadwick 2, Same 2.