Battling the windy conditions, Derby outlasted Goddard in a 2-0 win on April 7.
Logan Riley scored twice to help the Panthers seal the victory. According to head coach Paul Burke, the team had been improving and believed it was the best his squad had played all season long.
“We played amazing,” Burke said. “Every girl did everything we asked them to do, which is hard to have everyone doing that one night.”
The Panthers came out with the wind at their backs, ready to control the tempo and possession of the game. Riley scored her first goal of the game in the 21st minute off a string of passes to put some pressure on the Lions.
Derby knew that the wind would be a factor, so holding the lead at the break was crucial. The Panthers came out of halftime with an adjustment to pass the ball on the ground into space. The possession and passing were crisp, and Riley scored again in the 52nd minute to finish a set of multiple passes, which gave Derby a bit of a cushion.
Burke was pleased with his team and said that there had been a massive improvement out of the Titan Classic tournament earlier this season, and the team is finding a rhythm.
The Panthers made several positional adjustments throughout the game, like moving Riley from forward to a defender to help bolster the defense and made substitutions to keep the forwards and midfielders fresh. Burke said that the team has found a pretty good rotation heading into the middle of the season.
The win over Goddard wrapped up a 2-0 week after a 9-1 win over Salina Central on April 5. Burke said that the team was able to build some confidence in the win and were able to work on some aspects of the game, like controlling the possession.
“It was a good game for us,” Burke said. “We worked on some things, like committing to passing the ball, which we translated into the Goddard match. We just built up the confidence, and it’s always nice to score goals.”
Mackenzie Cunningham opened the game with a goal on an assist by Riley in the sixth minute, but the Panthers conceded a goal just a minute later off a free-kick. Riley scored her first of three goals to give the Panthers a lead at the 10-minute mark on an assist by Ciana Tover. Kirsten Bourgeois scored back-to-back goals with assists from Riley before Aubrey Potts found the back of the net to give the Panthers a 5-1 lead at halftime.
Riley opened the second half with her second goal of the year at the 42-minute mark, and Ciana Tover tacked on another just two minutes later. Riley completed the hat trick in the 58th minute with an assist by Bourgeois, and Cyerra Boyer rounded the scoring with a goal in the 74th minute.
The team is feeling the confidence out of a week with an offensive showing followed by a defensive battle where the Panthers were challenged to hold a tight lead.
“It was a great week with two good wins.” Burke said. “We had a solid win followed by a great win to finish the week.”
vs. Goddard (April 7)
GODDARD 0 0 - 0
DERBY 1 1 - 2
1st half
D: Riley, 21’
2nd half
D: Riley, 52’
vs. Salina Central (April 5)
DERBY 5 4 - 9
S. CENTRAL 1 0 - 1
1st half
D: Cunningham from Riley (1), 6’
SC: 7’
D: Riley (1) from Tover, 10’
D: Bourgeois (1) from Riley (2), 14’
D: Bourgeois (2) from Riley (3), 26’
D: Potts, 33’
2nd half
D: Riley (2), 42’
D: Tover, 44’
D: Riley (3) from Bourgeois, 58’
D: Cyerra Boyer, 74’