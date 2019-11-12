Throughout the school year, we will provide detailed looks at some of Derby’s graduates who are playing college sports. If you have a story recommendation, news tip, photo or video you’d like to share for one of these athletes, please send them to sports@derbyinformer.com
Aliyah Myers, basketball, Kansas City Community College
The KCCC freshman scored a career-high 23 points in its 76-56 win over Southeastern College in the Kirkwood Classic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday, Nov. 8. Myers came off the bench, playing 28 minutes and knocking down 7-of-10 shots. She hit a team-high four 3-pointers, aiding a team total of 11 shots from deep. The Blue Devils will host the Park University JV on Tuesday, Nov. 12 before welcoming Southwestern Community College and North Central Missouri College over the weekend.
James ‘Papi’ Conley, basketball, Friends
Conley is averaging 18.2 points per game over Friends’ first four games. He scored 25 points in its season-opening loss to Hastings (Neb.) on Friday, Oct. 25. That included a spurt of 12 points over the final 4:30. He also added 24 points in its loss to Concordia (Neb.) the next day. The Falcons begin conference play on Wednesday, Nov. 13, hosting Sterling College.
Aaron Nicholson & Nyjee Wright, basketball, Fort Hays State
The former Derby tandem combined for 38 points (Nicholson, 16 and Wright, 22) in Fort Hays State’s season-opening 88-78 win over Arkansas Tech. They were a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line and knocked down two triples apiece. Wright, who is now a sophomore with the Tigers, set a new career high with his 22 points. They are now 2-0 and will play at Colorado School of Mines on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Tor’e Alford, basketball, Hutchinson Community College
Alford scored a career-high 19 points in Hutch CC’s 74-46 win over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Saturday, Nov. 9. She connected on three treys, while also grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists. The former Lady Panther has started all three games for the Blue Dragons (3-0). They’ll face Hesston College on Tuesday, Nov. 12 before playing in the Barton County Classic in Great Bend over the weekend.
Isaac Keener, football, Washburn
After not recording a statistic in Washburn’s first four games, the freshman defensive end has now had at least one tackle in its last six contests. That was highlighted by a season-best four tackles in a 22-20 loss to Central Oklahoma on Oct. 26. Keener also recorded two sacks in the Ichabods’ 49-19 win at Missouri Southern State on Oct. 19.
Madalyn Liebst, soccer, Friends
The Derby soccer graduate has started in nine games for the Falcons. She has a goal and an assist this fall, helping Friends (14-4) reach the KCAC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday against Kansas Wesleyan.
Cade Lindsey, wrestling, Oklahoma State
Lindsey, who is a freshman with the Cowboys, wrestled unattached in the Oklahoma City Open as part of the Freshman/Sophomore Division on Saturday, Nov. 9. The four-time Derby state medalist finished 4-0, defeating Central Oklahoma’s Hunter Jump (dec. 4-2) in the championship finals. Those were the only two points he allowed, pinning two other opponents and also getting a tech fall in the semifinals.