Take a look at 10 Derby graduates who are participating in college sports.
Megan Keil, Missouri, women’s swimming
Two years and two trips to the NCAA Championships for Keil. The former Panther phenom swam in six events from March 17-20 in Greensboro, N.C. Keil claimed All-America honors, placing ninth in the 50 free (21.87). She barely missed her PR in the race (21.83). She helped set a school record in the 200 free relay (1:27.01) and they also finished 10th in the 200 medley relay (1:36.49).
Tanner Olmstead, Southwestern, baseball
The former Panther has emerged as one of the Moundbuilders’ best pitchers. Olmstead is the only arm that has surpassed 18.2 innings this spring, totaling 29.2 over five starts. He is 3-0 with a 3.03 ERA. He has gone 5.0 innings or more in each of his starts, including a season-best, seven-inning start against Sterling College on March 5. He has a team-high 33 strikeouts and opponents are hitting .230 off of him this season.
Tor’e Alford, Hutchinson CC, women’s basketball
Alford is the Blue Dragons’ leading scorer, averaging 11.3 points per game. The versatile point guard had a nine-game spurt of double figures, including a season-high 19 points in an 80-49 win over Allen County on Feb. 13. It’ll come as no surprise to Lady Panther fans that the former point guard is also leading the team in assists with 4.3 per game.
Aliyah Myers, Kansas City CC, women’s basketball
Myers is second in scoring for the Blue Devils, averaging 14.1 points per game. She had a season-best 23 points over North Central Missouri in an 87-80 win on Feb. 23. Myers has also started in all 15 of Kansas City CC’s games. She is also playing complimentary basketball, carrying a team-high 5.3 assists and second in rebounding at 5.9 per game.
Triston Wills, Little Rock, men’s wrestling
Little Rock made just its second-ever trip to the Pac-12 Championships and Wills was one of two Trojan wrestlers to place inside the top 3. The former Panther took third at 174 pounds. He was the only Little Rock wrestler to reach the semifinals. He defeated Oregon State’s Colton Beisley (dec. 8-5) before a semifinal pin against Cal Poly’s Bernie Truax (fall, 1:00). An injury default placed Wills in the consolation finals, beating Cal-State Bakersfield’s Albert Urias (dec. 10-7).
Kenni Henson, Wichita State, women’s golf
Henson tied teammate Megan Lucas for a team-best, 56th-place finish in the Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, Ariz. Henson is playing in her first season with the Shockers after two years at UMKC. The school cut its golf program, opening the door for Henson to return home to WSU.
Emma Johnson, Ottawa University (Ariz.), women’s golf
The Ottawa (Ariz.) women’s golf team finished as tournament runner-up for a second-straight meet in the Bellevue University Spring Break Classic. Johnson, a sophomore for the Spirit, took 16th in the tournament. Dating back to her fall season, the former Panther had top-10 finishes in the OUAZ Fall Invitational, Vanguard Fall Invitational and Firestorm Fall Invitational.
Bryant Mocaby, Bethel College (Kan.), men’s basketball
Mocaby, along with younger brother Jared and fellow Derby graduate Nick Bonner, made history for the Threshers. Its 73-72 win over Oklahoma Wesleyan gave Bethel its first-ever conference tournament championship. It also won the KCAC regular-season championship for the first time since 2002-03. Bethel made it to the “Sweet 16” of the NAIA Tournament before falling, 69-59, to Shawnee State (Ohio). Mocaby averaged 12.9 points per game in his first season in North Newton.
Madi Young, Butler CC, softball
Young is off to a remarkable start this spring in the Grizzly lineup. The Derby graduate is hitting a sizzling .627 (37-of-59) with a team-high 23 extra-base hits. She has not gone hitless through Butler’s first 17 games, 16 of which have been multi-hit contests. Young also has zero strikeouts.
Grant Adler, Cowley CC, baseball
Adler is in his first season with the Tigers and has thrown 12.2 innings. The total gives him the second-most on the roster. He has made four appearances and three of those came as a starter. His brief career is highlighted by six strikeouts over three innings in a 21-5 win over Rose State on March 9.