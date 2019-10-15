Throughout the school year, we will provide detailed looks at some of Derby’s graduates who are playing college sports. If you have a story recommendation, news tip, photo or video you’d like to share for one of these athletes, please send them to sports@derbyinformer.com
KENNEDY BROWN, BASKETBALL, OREGON STATE
USA Basketball announced that it will make four stops to play exhibition games ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics. Games include Brown and Oregon State (Nov. 4), Oregon, Stanford and Texas A&M.
Brown, who is entering her freshman year with the Beavers, joins a team that returns four starters and reached the Sweet 16 last season. She finished her Derby career as the No. 20 ranked player in the country and was one of two players in the top 50 nationally to choose the Pac-12 program.
EMMA JOHNSON, GOLF, OTTAWA UNIVERSITY (ARIZ.)
Johnson and the Spirit earned the first tournament title in program history, winning the Firestorm Fall Classic in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sept. 24. The former Panther tied for 11th in the tournament and Johnson was one of five team golfers inside the top 15.
Since that tournament, she has taken ninth (246, 54 holes) in the OUAZ Fall Invitational on Oct. 1 and also finished in 17th (243, 54 holes) at the ERAU Co-Ed Invitational on Oct. 8.
MARAH FRANKE, SOCCER, HUTCHINSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The Blue Dragons are 11-2 (as of Oct. 14) and Franke has started in 11 of their 13 games. The freshman has six goals, which is fifth on the team. Her 11 assists sit at No. 2 on the roster.
She scored a season-high three goals in its 19-0 win over Hesston College on Sept. 14. She most recently found the back of the net in its second game against the Larks, scoring one goal in five shots.
JORDAN EICKELMAN, SOCCER, MISSOURI STATE
The Bears are coming off a 2-0 loss to Loyola Chicago, but sit at 8-3-1 this fall. Eickelman is tied for the team-lead with three goals and three assists. After its most recent game, Missouri State is now in third in the Missouri Valley Conference, trailing only Loyola Chicago and Illinois State.
Eickelman, who is now a junior at Missouri State, scored her goals at Arkansas-Little Rock (Sept. 1), vs. Tulsa (Sept. 13) and vs. Valparaiso (Sept. 28). She has now scored seven goals through her career.
CURTIS WHITTEN, FOOTBALL, WASHBURN
After originally signing to play baseball at Saint Louis, Whitten is now in his third year playing football at Washburn. He played both sports for the Ichabods in 2016.
The junior scored his first touchdown of the fall in a 70-13 win over Northeastern State on Saturday, Oct. 12. He was a part of an eight-touchdown, 344-yard effort in the win. That gives him four touchdowns in his Ichabod career.
KENZIE AND MADI YOUNG, SOFTBALL, NORTH TEXAS & BUTLER COMMUNITY COLLEGE
For the first time since both played at Derby in 2016, sisters Kenzie and Madi Young shared a softball field as North Texas played Butler Community College in an exhibition game in Denton, Texas.
Kenzie is entering her senior year with the Mean Green, who are now 4-1 in their fall exhibition schedule. Madi is a freshman with the Grizzlies, joining the program after her older sister played two seasons at the junior college and won a national championship in 2017.
MEGAN KEIL, SWIMMING, MISSOURI
Now a sophomore at Missouri, Keil opened her season in the Show-Me Showdown in Columbia on Friday, Oct. 4. The program will open its conference slate as it welcomes Florida on Friday.
The Derby graduate and her teammates missed an NCAA automatic qualifying
time by just a tenth of a second after finishing first in the 200 medley relay (1:36.53). She was also a part of the winning 200 free relay team (1:30.36).
Keil earned All-American honorable mention honors with Missouri’s 10th-place 200 free relay team at the NCAA Championships last year. She was also All-SEC second team after participating in the 200 free relay at the SEC Championships.