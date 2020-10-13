The Derby girls’ golf team adds another year to its postseason run, making it six-straight years that it’ll go to the state tournament. The Panthers (390) placed second at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City, finishing only behind the host team. The state tournament will take place Oct. 19-20 at the Hesston Golf Course. It’ll be the second year of a two-day format.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Ryann Warren, Garden City, +11 (84)
2. Lauren Gleason, Dodge City, +13 (86)
3. Zoey Lee, Wichita East, +15 (88)
4. Halle Rader, Derby, +18 (91)
5. Shelby Beckmann, Wichita Northwest, +22 (95)
7. Macey Truitt, Derby, +22 (95)
10. Lauren Davis, Derby, +26 (99)
17. Katy Johnson, Derby, +32 (105)
22. Chloe Johnson, Derby, +34 (107)
TEAM SCORES
1. Dodge City, 376
2. Derby, 390
3. Garden City, 398
4. Hutchinson, 418
5. Campus, 421
6. Wichita North, 444
7. Liberal, 493
8. Wichita West, 514