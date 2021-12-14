Derby girls wrestling took second place in the inaugural girls wrestling tournament at Douglass High School on Dec. 10. Pratt captured the title with 184 points, while the Panthers finished with 120 points. Seventeen girls wrestling programs participated in the tournament.
It was the second tournament in two weeks for the Derby girls wrestling program. The Panthers took first place at the Valley Center Invitational on Dec. 3.
Sophomore Amara Ehsa took first place at 101 for the second-straight tournament, winning by fall over junior Lily Herman of Pratt. Sophomore Trinity Williams captured a first-place win at 170 with a fall over senior Delilah Sherbin of Wichita South to give the Panthers crucial points.
Sophomore Kori Clifton took a fourth-place finish at 109 after dropping the third-place match to sophomore Natalie Puentes of Campus.
At 115, Sophomore Hazel Jerez fought her way into the championship match but lost to Jay Yoder from Spring Hill by fall, as did sophomore Maddie Snowbarger at 132. Snowbarger lost via fall to sophomore Keimarla Thompson of Pratt.
Sophomore Meya Howell rounded out the Panthers scoring with a second-place finish at 191 with a loss via major decision (11-2) to Pratt senior Ava Mull.
TEAM SCORES
1. Pratt 184
2. Derby 120
3. Spring Hill 111
4. Douglass 109
5. Campus 55
6. Augusta 52
7. Newton 51
8. Labette 40
9. Kingman 37
10. Wichita Heights 30
11. Wichita South 27
12. Eisenhower 26
13. Chaparral 22
13. Wichita Southeast 22
15. Halstead 16
16. Burden Central 4
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
101
1. Amara Esha (Derby)
2. Lily Harman (Pratt)
3. Elia Bergquist (Newton)
4. Averi Cochran (Spring Hill)
109
1. Lainie Burkhart (Eisenhower)
2. Daisy Herrman (Pratt)
3. Natalie Puentes (Campus)
4. Kori Clifton (Derby)
115
1. Jay Yoder (Spring Hill)
2. Hazel Jerez (Derby)
3. Roxie Cokeley (Douglass)
4. Abby Filippi (Wichita Heights)
120
1. Jadyn Thompson (Pratt)
2. Erin Jackson (Campus)
3. Taylor Rozell (Douglass)
4. Mackenzie Buyno (Wichita Heights)
126
1. Jill High (Augusta)
2. Chloe Gile (Labette)
3. Wendy Candia (Pratt)
4. Victoria Vincent (Spring Hill)
132
1. Keimarla Thompson (Pratt)
2. Maddie Snowbarger (Derby)
3. Annabelle Bush (Douglass)
4. Shaelyn Nibarger (Labette)
138
1. Emmaline Primrose (Pratt)
2. Cheyenne Waggoner (Douglass)
3. Emma Otsuka (Augusta)
4. Breanna Evans (Labette)
143
1. Livia Swift (Pratt)
2. Nevaeh Tauer (Spring Hill)
3. Dakotah Whitt (Douglass)
4. Riley Belt (Douglass)
155
1. Jewella Cokeley (Douglass)
2. Jaymie Murry (Newton)
3. Marissa Murray (Kingman)
4. Alexia Wright (Campus)
170
1. Trinity Williams (Derby)
2. Delilah Sherbin (Wichita South)
3. Mackenzie Cusick (Newton)
4. Vanessa Edwards (Newton)
191
1. Ava Mull (Pratt)
2. Meya Howell (Derby)
3. Kyra Cole (Wichita Southeast)
4. Abby Newman (Halstead)
235
1. Avery Feeback (Spring Hill)
2. Nakeitta Macias (Chaparral)
3. Cassidy Kennedy (Kingman)
4. Taylor McGowne (Kingman)