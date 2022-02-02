Derby knew that the 2022 Lady Firebirds Winter Classic was going to be a tough tournament but saw it as an opportunity to prepare for the postseason.
The Lady Panthers faced some adversity in the tournament and took third place despite missing Junior Addy Brown for two games due to illness.
Derby saw several players step up, including outstanding tournament performances by junior Maryn Archer and sophomore Naomi White. Archer was named to the all-tournament team after leading the Panthers in scoring in two of the three games.
A hot start helped the Lady Panthers take third place with a 69-53 win over Lawrence on Jan. 29. Derby jumped out to an early lead with a 24-point opening quarter and never relinquished the lead behind three players in double digits. Archer led the Panthers with 19 points on the afternoon while Brown finished with 16 and White scored 14.
Lawrence started a comeback bid after getting hot from the three-point line. The Lady Lions hit 11 threes throughout the game, but Derby stepped on the gas at the end, led by its big players.
LAWRENCE 13 12 18 10 53
DERBY 24 13 14 18 69
LADY LIONS: Johnson 19, Clark 6, C. Hardy 6, Harjo 6, Keo 5, L. Hardy 5, Marshall 3, Savannah 3.
LADY PANTHERS: Archer 19, Brown 16, White 14, Boettjer 9, Smith 5, Hopson 4, Yager 2.
Derby drops first 2022 game to Washburn Rural
Washburn Rural handed Derby its first loss of the season in a 54-37 win on Jan. 28. It was the first big test for the Lady Panthers. White led the Panthers with 15 points on the night, but turnovers hampered Derby as Washburn Rural took advantage of crucial mistakes.
“We had a couple of inopportune turnovers, and they turned it into points,” Harrison said. “They got a slight lead on us and built on it into the second half. It was a lead going into the second half that we couldn’t overcome.”
Despite the loss, there was still a lot to draw from the first loss of the season to a team that Derby might see again in the postseason.
“It was a great opportunity for us to battle, struggle, and deal with adversity,” Harrison said. “Every team that is going to be on top at the end has to go through some games like that. I was proud of our kids, but I see it as a growing opportunity.”
W. RURAL 16 19 10 9 54
DERBY 10 13 7 7 37
BLUES: Lutz 14, DeLeye 14, Ingram 12, Canfield 8, Krueger 6
LADY PANTHERS: White 15, Archer 9, Boettjer 6, Smith 3, Yager 2, Wilson 2.
Lady Panthers dominate Topeka West
The Panthers cruised to an opening win over Topeka West in the Lady Firebirds Winter Classic on Jan. 27. Archer led all scorers with 17 points, and White stepped up with a 16-point night.
Derby dominated the majority of the game, led by the defense forcing turnovers. According to Harrison, the team forced 24 steals to help jump out to a hot start to the tournament. The defense limited a lot of Topeka West scoring chances and and even shut out the Chargers in the third quarter.
T. WEST 11 7 0 7 25
DERBY 18 20 17 4 59
CHARGERS: Ford 11, Sanchez 6, Foster 3, Duncan 3, Benson 2.
PANTHERS: Archer 17, White 16, Hopson 8, Smith 6, Boettjer 5, Wilson 4, Yager 2.