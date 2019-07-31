Two Derby High School Lady Panthers competed in the Adidas Gauntlet Girls Basketball Summer Championships on July 23, 24 and 25 in Atlanta, Ga.
The Gauntlet Series is a three-stop travel team circuit for teams and players to gain exposure in front of college coaches, media outlets and their peers. Teams face high level national competition allowing them to prepare for the challenges and opportunities they will face in college.
Addy Brown and Tatum Boettjer played for Team Lex Nation and helped to wrap up the 16 and under championship by defeating the MHSP Bobcats Holbert 67 to 58.
Another DHS girls basketball player, Sydney Nilles, participated in a national summer tournament. Nilles was a member of the Ohlde Elite Pink 2020 team at the Blue Star Nationals in National Harber, Md., on July 23-27. Her team finished 4-2 and placed fifth/sixth.
Go to derbyinformer.com for more details about other Derby players in tournaments.