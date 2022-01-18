Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 28F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 28F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.