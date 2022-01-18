Derby girls wrestling placed eighth in the Best of the West tournament at Wichita West on Jan. 15. Derby finished with 58 points overall, led by second-place finishes by Amara Esha and Meya Howell. Wichita North took first in the tournament with 157 points.
Esha cruised to the final at 101 with a win by fall against Allie Pippitt from Burden-Central in the quarterfinals and a semifinal win by fall over Bilhah Bengi of Wichita North. However, she fell short in the finals with a loss by technical fall to Anna Cullens of Wellington.
Howell also took second for the Panthers at 191 with wins by fall over Catherine Burr of Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Jazmin Wilson from Winfield to advance to the final. Lyndsey Buechman of Abilene took the finals match over Howell by fall.
Maddie Snowbarger helped the Panthers scoring effort with a fifth-place finish at 132. After losing in the semifinal match by fall and her consolation semifinal by a 17-5 major decision, Snowbarger bounced back with a major decision of her own with a 14-3 win over Luz Tercero Vargas of Liberal.
TEAM RESULTS
1. Wichita North 157.0
2. Wellington 105.5
3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 89.5
4. Liberal 78.0
5. Basehor-Linwood 77.0
6. Goddard 65.0
7. Winfield 64.0
8. Derby 58.0
9. Olathe Northwest 56.0
10. Larkin 52.0
11. Eisenhower 51.0
12. Bishop Carroll 47.0
13. Abilene 46.0
14. Wichita West 40.0
15. Wichita Heights 38.0
16. Valley Center 32.0
17. Lawrence Free State 28.0
18. Wichita Southeast 25.0
19. Campus 22.0
19. Wichita South 22.0
21. Burden Central 20.0
22. Ellinwood 8.0
23. Atchinson Community 0.0
23. Wichita East 0.0
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 3 PER WEIGHT CLASS)
101
1. Anna Cullens (Wellington)
2. Amara Esha (Derby)
3. Bilhah Bengi (Wichita North)
109
1. Josiah Ortiz (Larkin)
2. Larissa Garcia (Wichita North)
3. Lainie Burkhart (Eisenhower)
115
1. Rodah Bengi (Wichita North)
2. Isabell Ortiz (Larkin)
3. Audrie Felkins (Goddard)
120
1. Diana Urista (Wichita North)
2. Mackenzie Buyno (Wichita Heights)
3. Kaylee Kinsinger (Valley Center)
126
1. Mikayla Konrade (Winfield)
2. Victoria Bush (Campus)
3. Rylee Jones (Basehor-Linwood)
132
1. Sandra Arellano (Wichita North)
2. Chandra Malpartida (Goddard)
3. Aalyra Arguelles (Kapaun Mt. Carmel)
138
1. Madyson Gray (Lawrence Free State)
2. Kaitlyn Hain (Wellington)
3. Cadence Means (Bishop Carroll)
143
1. AshLynn Goodwin (Goddard)
2. Jaycee Tyler (Wichita North)
3. Alexa Valenzuela (Liberal)
155
1. Chloe Harris (Olathe Northwest)
2. Delilah Sherbin (Wichita South)
3. Kaylee Horinek (Wellington)
170
1. Mandy Wilson (Basehor-Linwood)
2. Val Galligan (Olathe Northwest)
3. Egypt Allen (Wichita Southeast)
191
1. Lynsdey Buechman (Abilene)
2. Meya Howell (Derby)
3. Jazmin Wilson (Winfield)
235
1. Druzzla Johnson (Wichita West)
2. Averie Burns (Wellington)
3. Emily Jasenthuleanage (Wichita North)