The Wichita East shot ricocheted off the post and into the back of the Derby net with 20 seconds remaining in the first half, which was is all the Blue Aces needed to secure a 1-0 victory against the Panthers on Oct. 5.
Derby (8-1-1) was handed its first loss of the season, which proved to be a wake-up call for the Panthers.
“That is what you call a wake-up call,” head coach Paul Burke said. “We kind of warned our guys about this. When you are winning and get complacent and go through the motions, the target on your chest still gets bigger. At some point somebody is going to hit the target; it is how you respond to all of that.”
The Panthers struggled to move the ball in the offensive third for most of the game as the Blue Aces (5-5-1) kept the pressure on all night.
“Give Wichita East a lot of credit,” Burke said. “They were super organized, disciplined and did everything they needed to do to make the game difficult for us. We made one mistake, and they punished us for it.”
Derby began to piece together some possession after a formation change and created some offensive pressure, but a quick counter-attack with seconds remaining in the half left the Panthers walking off the field trailing for the second time all season.
“That just stinks because it was the final seconds and normally, you are saying just get out of the half with no damage,” Burke said. “...Just a lack of focus, and we were going through the motions.”
It was spirited halftime for the Panthers as Coach Burke attempted to wake up and refocus his team. The Panthers rebounded well but could not find the equalizer.
With 9:30 left in the second half, Derby had its best opportunity of the game. Senior Caleb Day got behind three Wichita East defenders. As Day went to shoot, it appeared that there was contact with the Blue Ace defenders, but not enough to warrant a penalty kick.
Derby created more chances late in the second half, and with under four minutes in the game, Day chipped a shot over the goalkeeper’s hands that went into the net but he was ruled offsides. According to Burke, the call was close but the correct one.
It certainly feels like one got away as it was the first of five games in ten days with all but one opponent with a losing record, but how the team responds will be the next test for Panther soccer.
“Hopefully this relights the fire and refocuses us,” Burke said. “I would hope and expect a very energetic and passionate response. We have a job to do, we need to work hard and do what we are supposed to do.”
Derby will go on the road for the final time until Oct. 21 to face Campus (2-7-0) on Thursday night.