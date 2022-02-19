Campus opened the game with a lot of energy in the opening quarter on Feb. 18. With the Colts leading 9-7, head coach Dan Harrison called a timeout to give his team a chance to take a deep breath and relax.
That is all the Lady Panthers need settle into the game and went on an 18-0 run that bled into the second quarter. Derby was nearly unstoppable the rest of the way in a 63-25 victory.
“Sometimes, you just have to take a deep breath,” Harrison said. “They came out and were all over, excited and the gym was going crazy. We just had to calm down a little bit. It was all defensive, we were missing some assignments, and we missed some bunnies on offense. We were a little more patient, and we ran away with it.”
The Lady Panther offense kept the Campus zone defense moving with ball movement to find the easy shot. Skip passes and quick passes around the perimeter wore down the Campus defenders, creating open threes and easy baskets inside the paint.
Derby took a comfortable lead at the break leading 43-18. With the big lead at the break, the Lady Panthers could rest its starters and rotate extra players into the game. Harrison saw an opportunity to reward his players with some added time on the court.
“That was important, at this point of the season,” Harrison said. “All of the girls on the bench have been working hard in practice. When you have a team like this, and the game is won, it is not about stats but about we over me, and we keep pushing that this season.”
According to Harrison, there are still some things that the Panthers can tune-up heading into the final games of the season.
“We just need a little tuning it up and gain more confidence, have some people step up,” Harrison said. “Defensively, we just need better talk sometimes, we get quiet and assume what a teammate is doing, but you can’t do that. You always have to talk early and loud.”
DERBY 20 23 13 7 63
CAMPUS 9 9 1 7 25
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 18, White 15, Hopson 7, Archer 5, Wilson 4, Smith 3, Karel 2.