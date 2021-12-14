Derby football received 11 6A football All-State selections as announced by KSHSAA on Dec. 6. The 11 selections were the most in the 6A West and second only to Blue Valley Northwest.
Senior offensive lineman Dylan Conn and Alex Key were selected to the first-team All-State offense, while senior offensive lineman Jonas Vickers and senior quarterback Mercer Thatcher were named to the honorable mention list.
Junior running back Dylan Edwards was one of three running backs named to the first team All-State offense. His running back counterparts Grant Stubblefield (BV Northwest) and Malik O’Atis (SM Northwest) are also juniors.
Senior defensive lineman Andon Carpenter earned a first-team All-State defensive selection. Senior defensive lineman Quentin Dorsey and senior defensive back Jameer Clemons were honorable mention selections. All three starting linebackers for Derby – senior Cole Minton and juniors Kade Sheldon and Miles Wash – were also named to the honorable mention list.
Below is the KSHSAA football 6A first team honorees as well as Derby players named to the honorable mention list.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback
Mikey Pauley, SR, BV Northwest
Running Back
Dylan Edwards, JR, Derby
Grant Stubblefield, JR, BV Northwest
Malik O’Atis, JR, SM Northwest
Wide Receiver
Baylor Bowen, SR, Lawrence
Caquoy Patterson, SR, Wichita East
Tight End
Lukas Hanks, JR, Washburn Rural
Offensive Line
Alex Key, SR, Derby
Dylan Conn, SR, Derby
Calvin Clements, JR, Lawrence Free State
Nick Herzog, SR, Blue Valley
Noah Smith, SR, Lawrence
Kicker
Emmanuel Aguilar, SR, Dodge City
At-Large
Jet Dineen, SR, Lawrence Free State
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Andon Carpenter, SR, Derby
Talique Houston, SR, Manhattan
Tai Newhouse, SR, Lawrence Free State
Gabe Peterson, JR, BV Northwest
Linebacker
Zach Darche, JR, BV West
Jackson Davis, SR, Olathe North
Keghan McConnell, SR, Junction City
Drew Ranallo, SR, BV Northwest
Secondary
Michael Allen, SR, Blue Valley
Will Krzykowski, SR, Olathe West
Jacob Parrish, SR, Olathe North
At-Large
Tobi Osunsanmi, SR, Wichita East
Punter
Charlie Weinrich, SR, Blue Valley
Returner
Vinny Smith, SR, Manhattan
COACH OF THE YEAR
Clint Rider, BV Northwest
DERBY PLAYERS NAMED TO HONORABLE MENTION
Quentin Dorsey, SR
Jonas Vickers, SR
Jameer Clemons, SR
Mercer Thatcher, SR
Cole Minton, SR
Kade Sheldon, JR
Miles Wash, JR