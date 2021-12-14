Conn

Senior offensive lineman Dylan Conn (75) received first-team All-State honors. Conn was one of 11 Derby players named to the All-State list. 

Derby football received 11 6A football All-State selections as announced by KSHSAA on Dec. 6. The 11 selections were the most in the 6A West and second only to Blue Valley Northwest.

Senior offensive lineman Dylan Conn and Alex Key were selected to the first-team All-State offense, while senior offensive lineman Jonas Vickers and senior quarterback Mercer Thatcher were named to the honorable mention list.

Junior running back Dylan Edwards was one of three running backs named to the first team All-State offense. His running back counterparts Grant Stubblefield (BV Northwest) and Malik O’Atis (SM Northwest) are also juniors.

Senior defensive lineman Andon Carpenter earned a first-team All-State defensive selection. Senior defensive lineman Quentin Dorsey and senior defensive back Jameer Clemons were honorable mention selections. All three starting linebackers for Derby – senior Cole Minton and juniors Kade Sheldon and Miles Wash – were also named to the honorable mention list.

Below is the KSHSAA football 6A first team honorees as well as Derby players named to the honorable mention list.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback

Mikey Pauley, SR, BV Northwest

Running Back

Dylan Edwards, JR, Derby

Grant Stubblefield, JR, BV Northwest

Malik O’Atis, JR, SM Northwest

Wide Receiver

Baylor Bowen, SR, Lawrence

Caquoy Patterson, SR, Wichita East

Tight End

Lukas Hanks, JR, Washburn Rural

Offensive Line

Alex Key, SR, Derby

Dylan Conn, SR, Derby

Calvin Clements, JR, Lawrence Free State

Nick Herzog, SR, Blue Valley

Noah Smith, SR, Lawrence

Kicker

Emmanuel Aguilar, SR, Dodge City

At-Large

Jet Dineen, SR, Lawrence Free State

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Andon Carpenter, SR, Derby

Talique Houston, SR, Manhattan

Tai Newhouse, SR, Lawrence Free State

Gabe Peterson, JR, BV Northwest

Linebacker

Zach Darche, JR, BV West

Jackson Davis, SR, Olathe North

Keghan McConnell, SR, Junction City

Drew Ranallo, SR, BV Northwest

Secondary

Michael Allen, SR, Blue Valley

Will Krzykowski, SR, Olathe West

Jacob Parrish, SR, Olathe North

At-Large

Tobi Osunsanmi, SR, Wichita East

Punter

Charlie Weinrich, SR, Blue Valley

Returner

Vinny Smith, SR, Manhattan

COACH OF THE YEAR

Clint Rider, BV Northwest

DERBY PLAYERS NAMED TO HONORABLE MENTION

Quentin Dorsey, SR

Jonas Vickers, SR

Jameer Clemons, SR

Mercer Thatcher, SR

Cole Minton, SR

Kade Sheldon, JR

Miles Wash, JR

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

