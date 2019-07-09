DHS football players will participate in the Southwest Elite 7-on-7 Showcase in Springdale, Ark., for a second-straight year. The tournament begins on Thursday, July 11 and will continue through Saturday, July 13. Most games will be played at Shiloh Christian High School in Springdale with some participating in neighboring cities.
The Panthers also made the trek south last summer after participating in a USA Football 7-on-7 event in Dallas, Texas, the year before.
PARTICIPATING HS TEAMS
Ada (Okla.), Aurora Christian (Ill.), Bentonville (Ark.), Bishop Kelly (Okla.), Bixby (Okla.), Broken Arrow (Okla.), Choctaw (Okla.), Derby (Kan.), Fayetteville (Ark.), Fort Smith Northside (Ark.), Gibson Southern (Ind.), Glendale (Mo.), HarBer (Ark.), Heritage Hall (Okla.), Jenks (Okla.), Lincoln Christian (Okla.), Mill Valley (Kan.), Owasso (Okla.), Rejoice Christian (Okla.), Russellville (Ark.), Shiloh Christian (Ark.), Siloam Springs (Ark.), Springdale (Ark.), Stillwater (Okla.), Tuttle (Okla.)