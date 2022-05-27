Audrey Steinert and Morgan Haupt were the two main pieces of the Derby squad that reached the state tournament in 2019. After a canceled season due to the pandemic and a missed opportunity in 2021, Steinert and Haupt were the leaders of the 2022 Derby softball resurgence ended with a third-place finish on May 27.
“It wasn’t how we wanted the season to end,” head coach Christy Weve said. “But with that being said, we ended on a win, and only two teams in 6A end on a win. The girls played well throughout the tournament.”
The Panthers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning en route to a 6-3 win in the third-place matchup against Wichita Northwest.
Steinert and Kyler Demel reached base to put runners on for the heart of the order in the first inning. Raegan Jackson, Trinity Kuntz, Addy Canfield and Haupt gave the Panthers an early lead with four consecutive RBIs.
After Northwest cut the deficit in half in the top of the second, Rylee Frager extended the lead with a fielder’s choice. Canfield hit her second RBI of the game with a single in the fourth.
Haupt earned the win in two innings of work and gave up two runs on one hit with one strikeout and three walks.
Canfield shut down Northwest in five innings of relief, allowing one run, none earned, on three hits with two strikeouts.
The Panthers had to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Washburn Rural in the state semifinal, where Derby faced one of the top pitchers in the state. Derby struck out 11 times with four hits.
The task of bouncing back in the state tournament was new territory for the entire roster because there was no third-place game in 2019.
“The third-place game is a really hard game to play,” Steinert said. “…In 2019, we didn’t play the third-place game, so this year it felt really important to actually earn third place, get to end the season on a win and really feel like we accomplished something this season.”
Coach Weve said that the leadership and positive attitude of the senior class was crucial for the Panthers this season. The class of 2022 leaves behind a program with a lot of momentum with a talented roster that will be hungry to get back to the state tournament.
“I think we are at a really good spot,” Haupt said. “I think this team has a lot of potential, and we ended the season with some momentum, so hopefully, they can carry that into next season.”
Derby had to replace its entire infield heading into the season and with the young roster. Weve saw a lot of growth from her squad every week of the season and credited Jackson and Chloe Enslinger for their development throughout the season.
“This team has progressively grown throughout the year,” Weve said. “You look at Raegan Jackson at short and Chloe Enslinger at third; the progress they made was leaps and bounds. Every week we seemed to get better and better, and it built their confidence and belief in themselves that they could do it.”
Enslinger led the Panthers in batting average throughout the tournament, hitting .556, while Jackson led the team in hits with six and tied with Canfield with three RBIs in the tournament.
With other pieces like Demel, Frager and Kuntz, the Panthers will be looking to carry the experience and momentum into next season.
“We are going to have a lot of experience coming into next year,” Weve said. “The girls are going to play with a lot more confidence because they have been through it and know what to expect so its pretty exciting for the future.”