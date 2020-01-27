Jordan Weve’s two individual first-place finishes led Derby to second place at its home meet at the Campus High School natatorium.
Three Panther relays also finished inside the top five, including a team-best, second-place mark in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:39.17). That relay included Weve, Trent Voth, Magnus Moeder and Peyton Lake.
Campus won the meet with 453 points and Derby finished with 408 points.
DERBY SWIM INVITE (Jan. 21)—
200-yard medley relay
- Campus, 1:55.80
- Great Bend, 1:56.17
- Derby (Trent Voth, Jordan Weve, Peyton Lake, Heath Nickel), 1:56.49
- Winfield, 1:56.93
- Newton, 1:57.85
200-yard freestyle
- Matthew Huslig, Great Bend, 1:56.43
- Brendon Chadd, Campus, 1:56.66
- Caden Roark, Winfield, 2:00.04
- Magnus Moeder, Derby, 2:10.78
- Peyton Lake, Derby, 2:11.36
200-yard IM
- Jordan Weve, Derby, 2:10.31
- Albert Compala, Winfield, 2:24.76
- Trent Voth, Derby, 2:24.95
- Sam Armbrust, Campus, 2:30.47
- Braden Cooper, Derby, 2:31.00
1-meter diving
- Ryan Ecton, Campus, 374.00
- Caleb Kronk, Campus, 310.50
- Creed Ekerberg, Newton, 286.85
- Ajay Joseph, Campus, 248.25
- Michael Martinez, Derby, 235.60
100-yard butterfly
- Jordan Weve, Derby, 56.80
- Allen To, Great Bend, 1:06.81
- Hayden Keller, Buhler, 1:07.91
- Logan Roberts, Campus, 1:08.03
- Magnus Moeder, Derby, 1:08.95
200-yard freestyle relay
- Newton, 1:37.82
- Derby (Jordan Weve, Peyton Lake, Trent Voth, Magnus Moeder), 1:39.17
- Great Bend, 1:39.94
- Buhler, 1:40.26
- Campus, 1:41.65
100-yard backstroke
- Jay Tipton, El Dorado, 1:04.07
- Trent Voth, Derby, 1:04.56
- Andrew Barron, Newton, 1:06.34
- Braden Cooper, Derby, 1:08.62
- Bow Gray, Winfield, 1:09.66
100-yard breaststroke
- Matthew Huslig, Great Bend, 1:10.58
- James Tyrell, Newton, 1:13.17
- Andrew Abdullayev, Derby, 1:17.09
- Jacob Kennedy, Great Bend, 1:17.46
- Brendon Simon, Campus, 1:17.64
400-yard freestyle relay
- Newton, 3:44.35
- Great Bend, 3:52.90
- Buhler, 3:53.02
- Winfield, 3:53.22
- Derby (Magnus Moeder, Peyton Lake, Heath Nickel, Braden Cooper), 3:57.19
TEAM SCORES:
- Campus, 453
- Derby, 408
- Great Bend, 338
- Newton, 333
- Buhler, 289
- Winfield, 233
- El Dorado, 173
- Hutchinson, 32