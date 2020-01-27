Derby Swimming Invitational (January 2020)
Jordan Weve’s two individual first-place finishes led Derby to second place at its home meet at the Campus High School natatorium. 

Three Panther relays also finished inside the top five, including a team-best, second-place mark in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:39.17). That relay included Weve, Trent Voth, Magnus Moeder and Peyton Lake. 

Campus won the meet with 453 points and Derby finished with 408 points. 

DERBY SWIM INVITE (Jan. 21)— 

200-yard medley relay

  1. Campus, 1:55.80 
  2. Great Bend, 1:56.17 
  3. Derby (Trent Voth, Jordan Weve, Peyton Lake, Heath Nickel), 1:56.49 
  4. Winfield, 1:56.93 
  5. Newton, 1:57.85 

200-yard freestyle 

  1. Matthew Huslig, Great Bend, 1:56.43 
  2. Brendon Chadd, Campus, 1:56.66 
  3. Caden Roark, Winfield, 2:00.04 
  4. Magnus Moeder, Derby, 2:10.78 
  5. Peyton Lake, Derby, 2:11.36

200-yard IM 

  1. Jordan Weve, Derby, 2:10.31 
  2. Albert Compala, Winfield, 2:24.76
  3. Trent Voth, Derby, 2:24.95 
  4. Sam Armbrust, Campus, 2:30.47 
  5. Braden Cooper, Derby, 2:31.00 

1-meter diving 

  1. Ryan Ecton, Campus, 374.00 
  2. Caleb Kronk, Campus, 310.50 
  3. Creed Ekerberg, Newton, 286.85 
  4. Ajay Joseph, Campus, 248.25 
  5. Michael Martinez, Derby, 235.60 

100-yard butterfly 

  1. Jordan Weve, Derby, 56.80 
  2. Allen To, Great Bend, 1:06.81 
  3. Hayden Keller, Buhler, 1:07.91 
  4. Logan Roberts, Campus, 1:08.03 
  5. Magnus Moeder, Derby, 1:08.95 

200-yard freestyle relay 

  1. Newton, 1:37.82 
  2. Derby (Jordan Weve, Peyton Lake, Trent Voth, Magnus Moeder), 1:39.17 
  3. Great Bend, 1:39.94 
  4. Buhler, 1:40.26 
  5. Campus, 1:41.65  

100-yard backstroke 

  1. Jay Tipton, El Dorado, 1:04.07 
  2. Trent Voth, Derby, 1:04.56 
  3. Andrew Barron, Newton, 1:06.34 
  4. Braden Cooper, Derby, 1:08.62 
  5. Bow Gray, Winfield, 1:09.66 

100-yard breaststroke 

  1. Matthew Huslig, Great Bend, 1:10.58 
  2. James Tyrell, Newton, 1:13.17 
  3. Andrew Abdullayev, Derby, 1:17.09 
  4. Jacob Kennedy, Great Bend, 1:17.46 
  5. Brendon Simon, Campus, 1:17.64 

400-yard freestyle relay 

  1. Newton, 3:44.35 
  2. Great Bend, 3:52.90 
  3. Buhler, 3:53.02 
  4. Winfield, 3:53.22 
  5. Derby (Magnus Moeder, Peyton Lake, Heath Nickel, Braden Cooper), 3:57.19  

TEAM SCORES: 

  1. Campus, 453 
  2. Derby, 408 
  3. Great Bend, 338 
  4. Newton, 333 
  5. Buhler, 289 
  6. Winfield, 233 
  7. El Dorado, 173 
  8. Hutchinson, 32 
