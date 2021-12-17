Head coach Brett Flory needed a gutsy performance from his roster in the final game before winter break on Dec. 17. The Panthers delivered with a tough 57-52 win over Goddard Eisenhower.
"I'm happy the kids could find a way to get a win," head coach Brett Flory said. "…It was good for their confidence just to know that they can make plays, and it gives us something to build off of."
The Panthers never held the lead until taking a 53-52 edge over the Tigers with just under two minutes remaining in the game.
Senior Jameer Clemons and junior Kaeson Fisher-Brown scored 14 apiece to help push the Panthers to victory. The two combined for 17 of the 20 points in the fourth quarter. Despite fighting through an illness, senior Deshawne Titus put up ten points in the win.
"Jameer is all heart, and he has a way of getting the ball in the hole," Flory said. "…Titus was dealing with a stomach bug, so his contributions were gutsy. We had a lot of things going on, so it was a good feeling for the kids to find out they can deal with adversity and win."
Junior Logan Libel led the Tigers with 11 points and was able to score crucial points for Eisenhower.
Derby was able to limit the Tigers with a full-court press and aggressive defense, a stable of the Panthers in recent seasons. The Panthers were able to get some identity back after a slow start to the year.
The Tigers continued to fight through the full-court press and find an open shot for the majority of the third quarter, but Eisenhower struggled to score down the stretch.
Derby stayed within reach and came into striking distance to trial 42-37 at the start of the fourth quarter and pulled within three with a turnover leading to a layup at the beginning of the final quarter.
A quick three-point basket by Clemons and a turnover and bucket pulled the Panthers within two with under three minutes remaining in the game and helped spark the momentum.
The Panthers never relinquished the lead thanks to lockdown defense and a pair of long processions that ended in free throws. With just under 50 seconds to go, the Panther bled off twenty seconds remaining and forced Eisenhower to foul. Titus hit two free throws to seal the game for the Panthers.
It was a huge momentum win for the Panthers that opened the season with two tough losses and some early adversity.
"As a coach, you can see the positives in losses, but young people see the scoreboard," Flory said. "They needed to see a result go their way. So now we can assess what our strengths are and solidify how this team is going to play the rest of the way."
The Panthers will get time off for the winter break and return to action on Jan. 4.